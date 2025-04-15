Kate’s Real Food Organic Protein Bars Now Available at CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide

Kate's Real Food Protein Bars Now Available at CVS Pharmacy Nationwide

Protein Bars are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Kosher Certified, and contain True Source Certified honey

We’re thrilled to partner with retail leaders like CVS who are looking to meet consumers’ shifting nutrition expectations and expanded tastes at an affordable price.” — Oliver Berlic, National Sales Director at Kate’s Real Food

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate’s Real Food announced today that its organic protein bars are now available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on CVS.com.Powered by oats and honey, Kate’s Real Food snack bars are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified, Kosher Certified, and contain True Source Certified honey.The company is committed to sourcing the best organic ingredients and choosing the most sustainable materials possible. The snack bars were born in the U.S.—originally created in the Rocky Mountains—and are now manufactured by The Organic Snack Company in Bedford, Pennsylvania.CVS will now offer Kate’s Real Food Snickerdoodle and Peanut Butter Cup protein bars. The Kate’s Real Food Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond energy bars are already available at CVS.“At Kate’s, we focus on real, whole, honest ingredients—nothing artificial—so consumers can eat smarter and healthier. From hearty rolled oats to sustaining nut butters, delicious dried fruit, and real honey, there’s nothing that powers you as long or as well as real food can,” said Oliver Berlic, National Sales Director at Kate’s Real Food. “We’re thrilled to partner with retail leaders like CVS who are looking to meet consumers’ shifting nutrition expectations and expanded tastes at an affordable price. Their expertise and knowledge will help support our continued growth as a maker of high-quality, organic snacks for all.”Kate’s Real Food bars are available in over 20,000 retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, REI, Amazon, and more. To learn more about Kate’s Real Food and follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com. LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest and/or TikTok.

