Africa Baseball Project & Global Air Entertainment Announce Partnership to Elevate Baseball, Empower African Communities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Baseball Project (ABP), a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding baseball opportunities for youth across Africa, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Global Air Entertainment (GAE), a leading Black-owned drone technology company specializing in Science, Technology, and Engineering.This collaboration marks a significant step towards realizing the ABP’s vision of establishing the Africa Continental Baseball League, comprising eight cities across seven nations, while simultaneously leveraging GAE’s innovative technology to positively impact communities.GAE, renowned for its commitment to "monetizing the sky" and empowering businesses through cutting-edge drone solutions, is expanding its investment in Africa. President Rodney Colley expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "As we broaden our presence in Africa, the Africa Baseball Project emerges as the ideal collaborator. Together, we are poised to transform lives and enhance the quality of life throughout the continent."Colley added, "It is the right time for these organizations to work closely together. Furthermore, to be able to announce this strategic partnership while Jackie Robinson is being celenbrated as the first African-American player in MLB, makes it even more exciting for both groups, and the thousands of African youth we can start impacting together.”The ABP, founded in 2020, has already made substantial strides in its mission to "get more kids playing baseball." Its initiatives include conducting impactful clinics in Tanzania and Nigeria, providing crucial support for the construction of an outfield fence in Burkina Faso, contributing to the development of a two-field complex by IfWeBuildIt.org in Nairobi, Kenya, and funding the installation of a backstop for Zambia's inaugural baseball field.The ABP’s esteemed Board of Directors comprises:* Gift Ngoepe, the first African-born Major League Baseball (MLB) player.* MLB Hall of Fame inductee Andre Dawson* World Series champion and MLB Gold Glove winner Charles Johnson* Chountelle Bullock, Founder of CBULL Enterprises* Mario Signorello, retired Senior Executive of the Miami Marlins, and Director of ABPIn addition to the Board, the ABP has garnered support from notable MLB alumni, including Rick Ankiel, Orlando Hudson, Derek May, Luis Alicea, Julian Tavarez, Mark Whiten, Yamit Haad, and most recently, Livan Hernandez, who have contributed supportive videos to encourage and inspire young athletes in several African nations.“DSL Sports and Miami Christian School have generously underwritten some of the expenses for our not-for-profit organization, the ABP actively requires and seeks additional support to further its mission. We invite individuals to join our cause and experience the transformative impact of traveling to Africa with us," shared Mario Signorello.For further information or to contribute to the Africa Baseball Project, please contact Mario Signorello at msignorello@cbotournaments.com.** About the Africa Baseball Project:** The Africa Baseball Project is a non-profit organization established in 2020 with the mission of assisting organizations in reaching their full potential and increasing youth participation in baseball across Africa. The ultimate goal is to inaugurate the Africa Continental Baseball League.** About Global Air Entertainment:** Global Air Entertainment (GAE) is a Science, Technology, and Engineering company specializing in drone technology. As a proud Black-owned enterprise, GAE empowers companies worldwide to "monetize the sky" through innovative solutions.

