TAP Client Precision Aerospace Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Aerofab NDT

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Aerospace Group (PAG) - a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace, defense, and space industries - has acquired Aerofab NDT, a Kent, Washington-based company that engineers bespoke Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) tools to safeguard the integrity of aerospace components.Precision collaborated with TAP Financial Partners to complete the acquisition process. The merchant bank identified Aerofab as an ideal addition to its client’s portfolio, given PAG’s strategic objectives and current industry offerings."This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our evolution, propelling us closer to expanding operations into fast-growing segments of the market,” said Maynard Hellman, Precision Aerospace Group chairman. “Aerofab NDT's expertise and reputation align seamlessly with our vision, and we look forward to leveraging this partnership for strong growth outcomes."Aerofab NDT brings PAG more than 50 years of expertise and a global customer base. With a comprehensive catalog of reference standards, eddy current probes, and ultrasonic transducers, Aerofab NDT sets industry benchmarks for testing standards, ensuring quality and reliability.TAP was able to leverage its own industry experience to facilitate a seamless integration. "The collaborative effort with Precision underscores our commitment to generating strategic growth opportunities for our clients. We are confident this partnership will be mutually successful and unlock new avenues for growth," said Bob Press , founder and managing partner of TAP Financial Partners.The acquisition marks a significant step forward in Precision’s ongoing expansion efforts, positioning the company as a key player in the high-demand NDT industry. The integration of Aerofab NDT's expertise and resources strengthens PAG’s competitive edge and reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions for its customers.# # #TAP Financial Partners ( www.tap-partners.com ) is a boutique merchant bank offering advisory , restructuring, debt, and equity fundraising services, as well as up-listing advice to small and mid-sized enterprises.For more information on this acquisition and TAP Financial Partners' services, please visit www.tap-partners.com or contact info@tap-partners.com.

