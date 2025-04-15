Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Model Homes at Cross Kirkland Towns in Kirkland, Washington

New decorated model homes showcase sophisticated design and contemporary style

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is excited to announce the grand opening of its model homes at Cross Kirkland Towns in Kirkland, Washington. The Maryhill and Kinney model homes showcase sophisticated designs and elegant finishes that epitomize modern living in this desirable community. The professionally decorated model homes are now open for tours at 10829 120 Ln NE in Kirkland.





“The newly opened Maryhill and Kinney model homes offer home buyers a glimpse into the luxurious and contemporary lifestyle that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington. “We are thrilled to present these beautiful homes that feature innovative architecture and high-end interior design in coveted Kirkland with direct access to Cross Kirkland Corridor trail.”

Cross Kirkland Towns is a new community of luxury four-bedroom townhomes featuring unique northwest contemporary architecture and sleek interior finishes in a lovely greenbelt setting. Every home offers a covered deck off the bright, open great room and a private first-floor bedroom with a full bathroom. Select floor plans include a flex space that is ideal for a home office. Pricing starts at $1,149,995.





Residents will appreciate the central location with an abundance of nearby dining options, world-class shopping, and recreation. The community's proximity to Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Interstate 405 provides an easy commute to the Eastside's major employment centers.

A network of pedestrian paseos and paths found throughout the community connect residents to a future children’s playground, pickleball court, dog park, and plenty of open spaces. The community offers convenient access to the Cross Kirkland Corridor section of the Eastrail trail system that provides both recreation and commuting opportunities to residents of all ages. When complete, this picturesque 42-mile trail will connect surrounding neighborhoods including Woodinville, Bellevue, and Redmond through a series of transit hubs.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as this summer.

For more information on Cross Kirkland Towns, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e4b32e3-a368-44da-83f0-f2a9b514c339

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ecf4494-3b34-46ed-a747-2f6b551e9abe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15f81a84-9602-4ca1-8903-c9cae801c45a

