Affirmed Housing Breaks Ground on 130 New, Affordable Apartment Homes in Wildomar

WILDOMAR, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces that construction has commenced on Bell Ranch Apartments, a new, large family housing community located off Mesa Drive in the City of Wildomar. Once completed, Bell Ranch will feature 130 sustainably conscious, affordable apartment homes with onsite services and amenities.

“Bell Ranch executes on a shared vision for building an exceptional community environment that prioritizes sustainability, health and well-being,” said Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood. “Not only will this complex deliver hardworking families, couples and individuals beautiful, comfortable homes, it also provides opportunities for enhanced living. This is an exciting milestone that brings us a step closer to turning that vision into reality.”

Bell Ranch is comprised of 13 two- and three-story residential buildings that will contain 36 two-bedroom, 61 three-bedroom and 34 one-bedroom apartments, as well as two apartments designated for the onsite property managers. The homes will be available to households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), with 32 homes supported by project-based vouchers (PBVs) from the Housing Authority of the County of Riverside.

“We are thrilled to see the Bell Ranch Apartments move forward, as it represents another step in our mission to increase affordable housing options for Riverside County residents,” said Supervisor Chuck Washington. “By investing in developments like this, we are strengthening our communities and ensuring that families have a place to call home.”

In addition to housing, residents will have exclusive access to Bell Ranch’s shared onsite amenities, as well as adult education programs and health and wellness services coordinated by an onsite provider. Apart from the residential buildings, there will be a centrally located community building featuring a community room, property management offices and a multi-function room with a kitchen. Additional site amenities include a resident courtyard with BBQ area and pool, along with two pavilions, a tot-lot and a play area. There will be 246 surface parking spaces throughout the site, including multiple standard accessible and van accessible spots.

Consistent with Affirmed Housing’s sustainability priorities, Bell Ranch includes renewable features such as Energy Star appliances; energy-efficient, dual-pane windows; solar panels; efficient plumbing fixtures; and low VOC paints. Landscape architecture will be designed using native and drought-tolerant plants. The development’s location within a high-resource area provides residents easy access to off-site amenities, such as grocery and retail stores, restaurants and parks.

Affirmed Housing’s development partners for Bell Ranch include the County of Riverside, Bank of America, Lument Capital, California Municipal Finance Authority, GLO Architecture, Kettler Leweck Engineering, form/work Landscape Architecture, Nova Services, HA Builder Group, Compass for Affordable Housing, and Solari Enterprises.

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed nearly $3 billion in affordable and supportive development, with more than 6,000 apartment homes developed or under development in more than 75 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and San Jose. Visit: www.affirmedhousing.com.

