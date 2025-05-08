Kajeet Urges House to Support Schools and Libraries Counting on E-Rate Funding for Hotspots

Despite Senate vote, Kajeet commits to Honor E-Rate Pricing

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today’s Congressional Review Act (CRA) block of the Federal Communications Commission Wi-Fi hotspots order, which removes E-Rate funding eligibility for these devices, Kajeet®, a leading provider of managed internet solutions for education, expressed confidence the House of Representatives will recognize the profound benefits of hotspots. To continue its mission, Kajeet affirmed its commitment to honoring E-Rate pricing to help schools and libraries secure critical connectivity.

While the CRA reversal presents a setback to efforts aimed at funding off-campus student Wi-Fi hotspots through E-Rate, Kajeet encourages the House to carefully consider the compelling data demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of managed hotspots. It is an undeniable reality that over 70% of students rely on out-of-school internet access for homework, underscoring the critical need for reliable home connectivity. The pandemic starkly illuminated the deep disparities that exist, with countless families depending on public Wi-Fi at locations like libraries, hospitals, and even fast-food restaurants to enable their students to complete assignments.

“Every day, teachers across the nation grapple with the challenges faced by students who lack internet access at home, a significant barrier to learning in today’s digital world,” said Ben Weintraub, CEO of Kajeet. “We are resolute in our commitment and want to help these impacted districts and libraries pivot quickly.”

Kajeet’s solutions prioritize student safety and security with robust content filtering and management tools that comply with educational requirements and the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA). Last year, Kajeet Sentinel blocked billions of student attempts to access TikTok and other non-educational sites. This regulated filtering, with parameters set by school administrators based on grade level, has proven effective.

Thousands of schools and libraries across the country applied for hotspot funding this year. It is estimated that this reversal could potentially impact more than 6 million individuals nationwide. As districts and libraries now face the pressing task of identifying alternative funding sources, Kajeet stands firm in its commitment to providing affordable and secure connectivity solutions.

“We fully recognize the significant impact this E-Rate reversal for hotspots will have on districts’ carefully laid plans to provide essential off-campus connectivity,” added Weintraub. “By honoring E-Rate pricing, we aim to provide immediate stability and empower districts to continue their indispensable programs without disruption, ensuring that no student is left behind.”

To take advantage of this limited E-Rate offer, please visit our website.

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet’s award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

Media Contact:

Linda Jennings, Kajeet Corporate Communications

248-521-3606 ljennings@kajeet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.