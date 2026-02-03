DigiFlight CEO Stanford Oliver To Receive A Modern-Day Technology Leader Award At 2026 BEYA STEM Conference

DigiFlight CEO Stanford Oliver To Receive A Modern-Day Technology Leader Award Stanford Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight, Camelot Secure, and Phoenix NextGen, LLC

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanford Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight Camelot Secure , and Phoenix NextGen, LLC (flight training and simulation), has been selected to receive a BEYA STEM Conference Outstanding Achievement, Modern Day Technology Leader award. Oliver will receive the award at the 2026 BEYA STEM Conference, held February 12-14, at the Baltimore Convention Center and online.For four decades, the BEYA STEM Conference, produced by the Career Communications Group, has honored excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math—regardless of race, gender, or background. In its 40th year, BEYA reaffirms its commitment to equity, opportunity, and measurable impact. This milestone event honors not only individual achievement but also the responsibility to invest in institutions, mentor future leaders, and champion inclusive innovation.The Modern Day Technology Leader award recognizes Oliver's four-decade journey from U.S. Army BLACK HAWKhelicopter pilot to the founder of several global technology enterprises that safeguard the nation's critical infrastructure, which includes space infrastructure. His companies support more than 60 Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, NASA, Federal Reserve Board, and commercial contracts.Oliver founded DigiFlight in 1999 as a two-person firm following 20 years of military service with various Army Command and Staff organizations. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a recognized leader in aerospace technical solutions, cybersecurity, including hunt and incident response, and systems engineering. In 2022, he founded Camelot Secure, offering a unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform to help clients move “left of boom” with proactive risk management to safeguard critical infrastructure. In addition, his company, Phoenix NextGen, offers a next-gen AH-64 Apache simulator built for realism, efficiency, and global scalability. It combines next-gen mixed reality with an AI instructor-pilot coach to deliver high-impact training in a compact, cost-effective footprint.At every stage of his career, Oliver has embodied what it means to be a modern technology leader, leveraging discipline, innovation, inspiration, and strategic foresight. He is a visionary who advances the frontiers of engineering and science, a builder who grows companies from the ground up, and a mentor who lights the path for future generations.Beyond building successful companies, Oliver has committed his expertise to organizations including the Army Aviation Association of America Scholarship Foundation, Advancing Minorities in Engineering, and Morgan State University's Engineering Executive Council. He focuses on ensuring young people from underrepresented communities can envision careers as engineers, aviators, and cybersecurity leaders through fostering internships, mentorships, and university initiative programs.His exceptional leadership has been recognized across the industry, earning him accolades such as the Security Innovator Award, Fortress Cybersecurity Award, CSO Award, and being named CEO of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, as well as a 2025 Maryland's Most Admired CEO in the Large Private Company category and a 2025 Influential Marylander in the Technology category by The Daily Record. Oliver was also recently selected to the Duke University Cybersecurity Master of Engineering Program's Industry Advisory Board and inducted into the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, MD, with a branch in Huntsville, AL, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths lie in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. Beyond traditional approaches, the company employs state-of-the-art techniques for cyber incident response, software and network engineering, and specialized training. Guided by best practices, DigiFlight consistently delivers reliable and pioneering solutions tailored to drive superior mission performance and business value for its clients.###

