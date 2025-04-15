Children affected by war receive support in new OSCE-equipped spaces in Ukraine

Three dedicated centres equipped to provide psychological assistance to children affected by war and their caregivers were opened on 15 April — two in Vinnytsia and one in Pohrebyshche. The initiative is implemented by the OSCE Support Programme for Ukraine (SPU) in partnership with the National Social Service of Ukraine (NSSU), local authorities such as the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration and local communities.

The support spaces — named “Tvii” after the Ukrainian word for “Yours” — offer a wide range of services: from group sessions, art therapy and individual consultations with professionals for children to legal, psychological and informational support for parents and guardians. The centres are located on the premises of municipal facilities, and staffed by trained psychologists and social workers.

“The ‘Tvii’ spaces are not about opening new institutions, but about meaningfully strengthening the existing support systems within communities. This is a new model of service delivery that becomes part of the local infrastructure and will remain with the community for the long term,” said Vasyl Lutsyk, Head of NSSU.

The OSCE refurbished and equipped the rooms — with furniture, toys and books — and covered all staff expenses for the first year. Thereafter, the management and operation of the spaces will be transferred to local communities to ensure long-term sustainability.

“There are numerous studies stating that childhood traumas can seriously affect the rest of one’s life. And what could be more traumatising than an ongoing war? While some things cannot be undone, it is important that we help the affected children overcome their tragic experiences,” said Pierre Baussand, Chief of Operations at OSCE SPU. “Opening comfort spaces where children and their parents can get such assistance is an important step in this direction. We hope that, together with our Ukrainian partners, we will generate positive practices that inspire communities across the country to do everything in our power to mitigate the effects of the war on minors”.

Nine more “Tvii” spaces are scheduled to open in the Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions by the end of the year. To further strengthen the capacity of national and local authorities to provide assistance to those in need, the OSCE delivered 12 trainings for 350 social workers and psychologists in 2024.