Tunde Onakoya Returns to Times Square for Another Guinness World Record Attempt

Chess icon Tunde Onakoya returns to Times Square for the 2nd Guinness World Record Marathon—with five children from Chess in Slums Africa alongside him.

This is not just about breaking another record. It's about showing the world the power of opportunity—and the brilliance that can emerge when children are simply given a chance.” — Tunde Onakoya, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 17, 2025, global chess advocate and founder of Chess in Slums Africa , Tunde Onakoya, will return to Times Square, New York City, for a repeat Guinness World Record attempt—this time, with an even greater purpose. Following his 2024 achievement of a 60-hour, no-loss chess marathon, Onakoya aims to surpass that record with a new 58-hour challenge, and this time, he will be joined by five extraordinary young talents—children who have risen from some of Africa's most underserved communities.The high-profile chess event is backed by The Gift of Chess , a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organization that shares Onakoya's vision of using chess as a tool for education, empowerment, and transformation. The marathon begins at 10:00 AM EST on April 17 and will conclude at 8:00 PM on April 19, in the same iconic setting where Onakoya made history one year earlier."This is not just about breaking another record," says Onakoya. "It's about showing the world the power of opportunity—and the brilliance that can emerge when children are simply given a chance."A Movement in MotionWhat distinguishes this year’s event is the participation of five children from the Chess in Slums Africa initiative, who will travel internationally for the first time to represent their generation on a global stage. These young chess prodigies will engage New Yorkers in street chess activations, participate in media interviews, and stand beside Tunde as co-ambassadors of a powerful cause.These children were once left out of formal education systems, some living in communities where basic resources are a luxury. Now, they will make their mark in the heart of Manhattan, turning heads and challenging assumptions. Their journey is a testament to what is possible when learning tools like chess are used to bridge gaps and build futures.More Than a GameSince the inception of Chess in Slums Africa in 2018, Tunde Onakoya has used the game of chess to mentor thousands of children in disadvantaged communities across Nigeria. His partnership with The Gift of Chess has helped expand the impact globally. Together, the two organizations have distributed over 116,000 chess sets to more than 25 countries, and secured fully funded educational scholarships and healthcare support for over 1,000 children.The long-term vision? To donate 1 million chess sets and to build the largest free school for marginalized children in Africa—a legacy initiative that this 2025 chess marathon will directly support.Global Chess Master Tunde Onakoya to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Chess Marathon in Times Square, NYC | The Hype MagazineSusan Namangale, Global Head of The Gift of Chess – Live Session | The Hype MagazineJoin the MovementThe 2025 Chess Marathon will include a full digital storytelling campaign across social media platforms, livestream coverage, and a series of interactive public engagements. Audiences worldwide are encouraged to tune in, donate, and amplify the mission. Major news outlets, influencers, and content creators are expected to cover this momentous event as it unfolds live in Times Square."This is about reclaiming the narrative," says Russell Makofsky, founder of The Gift of Chess. “It's about lifting up children and showing that genius is evenly distributed—even if opportunity is not."

