Global Chess Master Tunde Onakoya to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Chess Marathon in Times Square, NYC
I'm doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 17th of April 2024, esteemed global chess master Tunde Onakoya, renowned for his groundbreaking initiative Chess in Slums @chessinslums, will embark on a monumental endeavor in the heart of Times Square, New York City. Supported by the esteemed global chess foundation "The Gift of Chess," a 501(c)(3) organization, as well as sponsors and chess players from around the world, Tunde Onakoya will strive to break the Guinness World Record for the longest Chess marathon, an awe-inspiring feat lasting for an incredible 58 hours without losing a game. To find out more and support this powerful happening click here. Of course, if you're in New York Tunde will be energized by the crowd so drop by!
— Tunde Onakoya
Mr. Onakoya's dedication to this record-breaking challenge extends far beyond personal achievement. He passionately declares, "I'm doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education." Throughout the grueling 58-hour marathon, scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM on April 17th and conclude at 8:00 PM on April 19th, Tunde Onakoya will not play alone. Instead, he will be accompanied by the hopes and aspirations of millions of children globally who are fighting for the opportunity to thrive.
As Tunde Onakoya takes on this extraordinary challenge, he shines a light on the pressing issue of educational access for children worldwide. Recognizing that not every child has the privilege of education, and far too many continue to fall through the cracks, Tunde emphasizes the importance of unlocking every child's incredible potential. Through the universal language of chess, he aims to provide a simple yet powerful tool that can transform lives and open doors to a brighter future.
The overarching goal of this ambitious endeavor is to donate 1 million chess sets globally, empowering children from all walks of life to embrace the transformative power of the game. To date, Tunde Onakoya and his team have secured an impressive 116,000 chess sets for distribution across more than 25 countries, making significant strides towards their noble mission.
On another plane, the collective work of the teams at Chess in Slums and The Gift of Chess has successfully secured fully funded educational scholarship opportunities for 1000 children with health care support as well.
This is a global impact happening in Times Square, NYC, as Tunde Onakoya takes a historic leap towards breaking the Guinness World Record, all while championing the dreams and potential of millions of children worldwide. You may find more information on the mission behind this extraordinary movement from the world of chess here.
About The Gift of Chess
The Gift of Chess is a globally recognized 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the life-changing benefits of chess education. Through strategic partnerships, outreach programs, and philanthropic initiatives, The Gift of Chess aims to empower children from diverse backgrounds with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in life.
About Tunde Onakoya
Tunde Onakoya is a revered global chess master and the visionary creator behind Chess in Slums @chessinslums. With a passion for using chess as a catalyst for social change, Tunde has dedicated his life to empowering disadvantaged youth and promoting education through the game of chess. His tireless efforts have garnered widespread recognition and inspired countless individuals around the world.
