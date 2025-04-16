Attarly in Love Introduces Seasonal Oud Blends Reflecting the Shift Toward Earthy, Grounding Notes

Our approach is slow, intentional, and focused on feeling rather than trend.” — Asad Kausar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan perfumery brand Attarly in Love has launched a new range of seasonal attars centred on oud, marking a shift toward more earthy, grounding scent profiles as temperatures cool and seasonal preferences evolve.Known for its handcrafted, small-batch perfume oils, the brand’s latest collection draws inspiration from natural cycles and inner stillness. These attars are made without alcohol and are rooted in the traditional art of oil perfumery, using deep, woody notes that reflect the mood and rhythm of seasonal change.A RETURN TO WOODY, RESINOUS SCENTSThe launch introduces attars that highlight oud, a prized aromatic resin long used in traditional perfumery. These new blends are designed to be layered or worn alone, with rich, grounding compositions that invite slower moments and deeper presence.“We see seasonal scent as a form of alignment,” said Asad Kausar. “In autumn and winter, people are naturally drawn to warmer, more introspective aromas. Our new oud-based blends respond to that shift with complexity, warmth, and depth.”The collection features a variety of oud attar profiles—ranging from soft and smoky to resinous and bold—all carefully blended to wear close to the skin and evolve slowly over time.TRADITIONAL METHODS, MODERN INTUITIONAttarly in Love specialises in alcohol-free, cruelty-free perfume oils. All blends are crafted in-house by a trained aromatherapist with a background in natural perfumery and a deep appreciation for traditional attar-making techniques.The brand is known for its poetic and intuitive approach to scent, with seasonal collections often inspired by nature, memory, and ritual. Each attar is made by hand, in limited batches, and with an emphasis on sensory storytelling.“Our approach is slow, intentional, and focused on feeling rather than trend,” Asad Kausar added. “This season’s oud blends are grounding, not only in scent but in spirit.”A GROWING COLLECTION FOR OUD LOVERSWith demand increasing for natural, slow-crafted perfume oils, Attarly in Love continues to expand its offerings while maintaining a focus on quality and process. Its curated range of oud store products is designed for customers who prefer depth over throw, subtlety over volume.Each seasonal release is available in limited quantities through the brand’s official website, with early access offered to newsletter subscribers and returning customers.

