The 2025 Women Mean Business International Conference Ignites Inspiration

WMBI CEO & Founder, Marie R. Gill (center) with members of her dynamic team - PHOTO CREDIT David I. Muir (David I Photo) WMBI Keynote Speaker Beverly Kuykendall - PHOTO CREDIT David I. Muir (David I Photo) The 2025 WMBI Conference provided guests with insightful discussions, powerful networking, and actionable strategies for success.- PHOTO CREDIT David I. Muir (David I Photo)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 edition of the highly anticipated Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference recently took center stage at the Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel, bringing together trailblazing female leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers for a transformative experienceNow celebrating its 15th annual instalment, WMBI is an initiative of the M. Gill*Her Foundation , led by Marie R. Gill in collaboration with MBDA Technical Assistance Programs, operated by M. Gill & Associates, Inc. in Florida, the U.S. and its Territories.This year’s event which attracted attendees from various locations and industries, reinforced its reputation as a premier global platform for empowering women in business through insightful discussions, powerful networking, and actionable strategies for success.Under the theme “Phenomenal Women - Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change!”, the conference featured an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and interactive elements designed to foster leadership, inspire innovation, and economic empowerment.Guests participated in engaging sessions covering critical topics such as financial literacy, digital transformation, personal branding, and venture capital funding. Additionally, the event provided ample opportunities for networking, netweaving, mentorship, and a vibrant business expo which showcased innovative products and services from women-led businesses.“This conference is more than just an event—it’s a movement that equips women with the knowledge, resources, and networks to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment,” said Marie R. Gill Founder and CEO of the Women Mean Business International Conference.During the morning’s Fireside Chat moderated by Gail Birks, patrons of WMBI 2025 gained valuable insight from distinguished panelists who shared on several crucial issues which included ‘Export and Compliance’, ‘Financial & Tax Strategies’ and ‘Business Financing’.The 2025 WMBI Power Lunch emceed by the dynamic Sophia Nicholson, provided guests with insight from keynote speaker, Beverly Kuykendall, Chief Strategy Officer, AvMEDICAL, who expanded on key points such as collaboration to build businesses that benefit the community.Adding unique flair to the event, were the presentations of the Annual Trailblazing Women Awards, Business & Community Service Awards, M. Gill*Her Grant Awards – WBE Certification and M. Gill*Her Business Financial Grant Awards, the WMBI fashion show sponsored by CZARINA and a memorable cultural presentation by the Jamaican Folk Revue & Tallawah Mento Band.The conference concluded with a powerful call to action, encouraging attendees to leverage their newfound insights and connections to drive meaningful change in their respective industries and communities. As the momentum builds for the next edition, Women Mean Business International continues to shape the future of female entrepreneurship and leadership on a global scale.For more information on the annual Women Mean Business International Conference and the M. Gill*Her Foundation, visit www.wmbi.biz/ To learn more about M. Gill & Associates, Inc's. signature MBDA programs please visit www.mbdaexport.com www.miamimbdacenter.com AND follow the brand on social media using the handle @mbdaexport

Women Mean Business International (WMBI) 2025 Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.