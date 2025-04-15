Unprepared Hikers Assisted off Mt. Cardigan

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy: 603-271-3361

April 15, 2025

Orange, NH – At 6:55 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of two hikers who felt “stuck” near the summit of Mt. Cardigan in Orange. Neither hiker had any injuries but felt unsafe to move as the trail was steep and icy. Feeling they could not proceed up or down safely they called for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to assist the hikers who were identified as Madeleine Wu, 20, of Hanover, NH, and Bridge Liu, 20 of Los Angeles, CA. The pair had started their hike up West Ridge Trail at approximately 4:30 p.m. While descending South Ridge Trail, they ran into snow and ice that they could not maneuver around. They did not carry microspikes, food, extra clothing or headlamps, which if they had planned to bring, no assistance would have been needed. Conservation Officers reached the pair at approximately 8:55 p.m. and provided clothing, warm fluids, and microspikes. The group made it down to the trailhead at 10:00 p.m. without incident. Wu and Liu will be billed for this incident.

Though technically it is spring and warmer weather is approaching, it is imperative that you prepare yourself for the outdoors. With recent snowfall in the mountains, the next few weeks will still have winter conditions. Think about having proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp, and proper clothing layers for the changes in temperatures and precipitation. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.hikeSafe.com.