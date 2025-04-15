Alan Matyka Drives 5 Million Safe Miles with Roehl Transport

Alan Matyka with 40 Years of Safe Driving Award Roehl Transport logo Safety is Roehl's Cornerstone Value

Alan Matyka recently surpassed another incredible milestone as a truck driver by logging over 5 million miles without an accident.

Alan demonstrates our cornerstone value of safety with every mile he drives. Thank you for your commitment, professionalism and dedication” — Rick Roehl

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan Matyka recently surpassed another incredible milestone as a truck driver by logging over 5 million miles without an accident. He drove every one of those miles with Roehl Transport, one of North America’s safest trucking companies as recognized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Alan joins an elite group of hundreds of drivers at Roehl who have accomplished 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and even 6-million miles of accident-free driving.A flatbed driver, Alan joined Roehl Transport in March of 1984, after a friend started working for the company. At the time, there were maybe 140 drivers, and Alan recalls the first other Roehl driver he spoke with over the CB was Rick Roehl, somewhere in Michigan.A lot has changed over the years, both in the trucking industry and at the company. Roehl has grown to over 3,000 teammates and Rick Roehl is now CEO, but Alan’s safe driving practices have endured.“Alan demonstrates our cornerstone value of safety with every mile he drives. Thank you for your commitment, professionalism and dedication,” said CEO Rick Roehl.Alan grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, and he knew at a young age that he wanted to drive because “being a truck driver just “fit” him.” Whether it was driving a tractor, a lawn mower or a truck, Alan said, “I’ve got to have a steering wheel in my hands. You can always look back and see what you’ve done.”A humble man, Alan continued to improve by paying attention to what others are doing and understanding how he can do things smarter. Now, after 40 years, Alan becomes Roehl’s second driver to log 5 million safe miles.Looking back on his driving career, Alan noted, “Everything you’ve got in life is attributed to having a good, steady job.” Alan has two children - Katie and Wade. He also has one granddaughter, Olivia.As Alan looks to his future, he sees taking care of many projects around his home. Of course, he still likes to work the fields and mow his lawn. “I’m going to go home and mow the grass and watch it grow for once,” he shared.Congratulations to Alan Matyka on 5 million safe miles with Roehl Transport. Roehl Transport is one of North America’s safest trucking companies as recognized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Roehl Transport is a 4-time recipient of the ATA’s President’s Award, the trucking industry’s highest safety honor, a two-time winner of the TCA Grand Prize for Safety as well as the recipient of the Volvo Trucks Safety Award. Founded by Everett Roehl in 1962 with a single truck, the company now has more than 3,000 teammates who provide exceptional transportation and logistics services to a wide range of customers. For more information, visit RoehlTransport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.