Roehl Transport’s John Moeller Drives 6 Million Safe Miles

John Moeller, a truck driver with Roehl Transport, recently achieved a truly impressive milestone: driving over 6 million miles without an accident.

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATE, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Moeller, a professional truck driver with Roehl Transport , recently achieved a truly impressive milestone: driving over 6 million miles without an accident. John joined Roehl in 1979, and over the years, his safe driving practices have protected millions of people on the roadways.“Our company is built upon our cornerstone value of safety, and John has lived that value with every mile he’s driven. Thank you, John, for your dedication to our industry, to our company and for driving to protect others,” said CEO Rick Roehl.In addition to being the first Roehl driver to log six million accident-free miles, John was the first Roehl Transport driver to achieve 3, 4 & 5 million safe miles. John’s also been honored with many other company awards in his career, and he was named the 2011 Truckload Carriers Association's (TCA) Company Driver of the Year.Currently a Curtainside National Fleet driver, John spent decades securing and tarping loads as a flatbed driver for the company, and in 2009, he delivered Roehl’s very first delivery to Alaska.John and his wife, Debbie, have been married for more than 40 years, and they live in Marshfield, Wisconsin. They have three children – Derek, Jenna, and Jared. They have six grandchildren - Braedyn, Arianna, Aleigha, Jourdyn, Landon, and Carstyn.“John moves into an elite class of drivers - having driven more than 6 million miles accident free is a top tier accomplishment,” said John Spiros, Roehl’s Vice President of Safety and Claims Management.John Moeller’s commitment to the Roehl Way of Protective Driving and his more than 45 years without ever having a preventable accident exemplify being trucking professional.A four-time winner of the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) President’s Award, a two-time winner of the TCA Grand Prize for Safety & the recipient of the Volvo Trucks Safety Award, Roehl Transport is one of North America’s safest trucking companies. Founded by Everett Roehl in 1962 with a single truck, the company now has more than 3,000 teammates who provide exceptional transportation and logistics services to a wide range of customers. For more information, visit RoehlTransport.com.

