Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine launches behavioral health and leadership tracks

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ever-evolving health care landscape, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine is leading the way with two innovative tracks in behavioral health and leadership. Collaborative efforts from faculty across diverse disciplines have been crucial in designing and advancing these tracks. From improving mental health outcomes to guiding health care teams through complex systems, these tracks are intended to equip students with the essential skills needed to tackle critical issues.

Behavioral Medicine Honors Track: Integrating behavioral health with primary care

The Behavioral Medicine Honors Track combines psychiatric care with primary health, giving students a unique opportunity to diagnose and treat mental health conditions within the broader context of overall health. Students will gain expertise through research, clinical experience and specialized training in areas like osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM) and relaxation techniques. This track is ideal for those pursuing careers in psychiatry, med-psych, family and addiction medicine.

“Having witnessed firsthand the transformative power of early diagnosis and intervention in behavioral health, I’m deeply committed to ensuring our students gain the skills and compassion to treat not just the condition, but the whole person,” said Robert Cooley, DO, MA, associate professor of Primary Care and facilitator of the Behavioral Medicine Honors Track. “This track empowers students to address the mental health needs of patients while integrating those needs seamlessly into their broader medical care.”

This exemplifies how multidisciplinary collaboration and comprehensive care can revolutionize patient outcomes and shape the future of health care. There are currently 17 students enrolled.

Leadership Honors Track: Developing the next generation of health care leaders

The Leadership Honors Track prepares the next generation of medical leaders by equipping students with essential leadership, management and organizational skills. This track focuses on both the academic and practical aspects of leadership, from leading health care teams to navigating complex medical organizations. Students will gain hands-on experience through networking with successful alumni, participating in leadership workshops and applying strategic decision-making in real-world settings. These experiences will help them excel in private practices, hospitals and health care organizations.

“The Leadership Honors Track is about more than just managing teams; it’s about shaping the future of health care systems,” said Sharon Gustowski, DO, MPH, Kansas City campus dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and facilitator of the Leadership Honors Track. “Our goal is to provide students with the tools to lead with confidence, tackle organizational challenges and inspire change in the medical field, both on a personal and systemic level.

With these specialized skills, students will emerge as adaptable leaders ready to make a lasting impact on the health care system. There are currently 16 students enrolled.

About Kansas City University

Kansas City University (KCU), founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 in producing doctors who practice in primary care, rural areas and medically underserved regions within the state. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University’s campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. In partnership with local organizations, KCU’s Center for Population Health and Equity builds momentum around understanding and addressing the social factors that impact health, within and outside of the traditional health care setting, to better prepare students to practice osteopathic medicine, clinical psychology and dentistry. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; a Doctor of Dental Medicine; a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology; a Master of Arts in Bioethics; a Master of Science in the Biomedical Sciences; a Master of Business Administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a Master of Public Health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and a new Master of Health Sciences in Anesthesiologist Assistant launching in January 2026.

