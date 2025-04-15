Understanding community dynamics: Agnishikhe Kumar’s journey in ecology

“Birdwatching is not just a hobby for me—it’s a way to understand the world” - Agnishikhe Kumar, XJTLU PhD student

Agnishikhe Kumar is a PhD student at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), where she researches mixed-species bird groups and their interactions within island ecosystems. Her interest in ecology began in childhood, growing up on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, where she explored nature and observed wildlife near a local nature reserve.

Homo sapiens meets Parus major!

Early interest in ecology

Kumar’s path to pursuing a career in ecology was far from conventional.

“I always felt closer to nature and wildlife rather than the hustle of the city. Our family lived near a nature reserve, and I had first-hand experiences with wild animals,” she says.

At Christ University in India, Kumar pursued a degree in life sciences and joined a student organisation called “Green Army,” which sparked her interest in research related to wildlife ecology, especially birds. She also participated in research projects on birds and social animals, deepening her interest in animal behaviour and species interactions.

“At university, I found myself fascinated by the ecology of birds, particularly in why species associate with other species and how it changes with the environment. That curiosity grew into a research interest that I continue to follow today,” Kumar explains.

Some photos from Kumar’s study site in Qian Dao Hu (Thousand Island Lake, Zhejiang province)

Advancing research across countries

After completing her undergraduate degree, Kumar moved to the Czech Republic to pursue her MSc in Ecology at the University of South Bohemia. Her research examined how dominance hierarchies among bird species influence interactions, particularly at multigrain seed feeders.

During her master’s studies, she connected with Professor Eben Goodale, an expert in mixed-species animal groups at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.

“I reached out to Professor Goodale about my interest in studying interactions in mixed-species bird groups. He was very supportive, but due to Covid-19, we were unable to conduct any projects at that time. However, when I graduated, I was thrilled to join his lab at XJTLU as a PhD student,” she says.

Now in her second year at XJTLU, Kumar’s research delves into the relationship between species diversity and information flow within avian communities. Her work includes studying anti-predatory behaviour in mixed-species bird groups to understand how communication among them is shaped by species diversity in communities.

Another day checking up on the fledglings in the forests of South Bohemia

“Mixed-species bird groups are a spectacle to watch and are a fascinating phenomenon to study! Different bird species come together for food or for safety, and could be important in facilitating one another in changing environmental conditions,” she explains.

Moving from India to Europe and then to China presented some challenges for Kumar.

“The language barrier caused a few difficulties at first, but I have learned to adapt. Each country I have lived in has given me a unique perspective on different ways of life,” she says.

Suzhou, where XJTLU is based, has been particularly rewarding for her.

“Suzhou is an ideal place to connect with nature, which is important for my work. I have also met so many wonderful international students, and the cultural exchange has been enriching,” she adds.

Through a combination of fieldwork, data collection, and analysis, she hopes to contribute to studies and further the understanding of avian behaviour in response to the rapidly changing world.

“Birdwatching is not just a hobby for me—it’s a way to understand the world. Through my research, I hope to uncover patterns in how species interact and adapt to environmental changes, especially in the face of climate change,” she says.

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue her research through a postdoctoral position. While she remains open to opportunities in environmental NGOs or conservation, her primary focus is completing her PhD and advancing knowledge in species interaction dynamics.

“There is still so much to uncover, especially as we face global warming and habitat loss,” she says.

Kumar offers simple advice for those considering studying abroad or pursuing ecology: “Follow your passion and stay true to what excites you—it will lead you somewhere meaningful.”

Kumar’s photos of Suzhou: Rolling hills peeking through the Qionglong Shan forest

Rays of the sun greeting the landscape of Xishan Island

Escaping into the quiet woods of Shushan

Chasing birds in the tea gardens of Xishan Island

Strolling along the waters of the old town of Suzhou

By Luyao Wang

Edited by Catherine Diamond

Photos courtesy of Agnishikhe Kumar