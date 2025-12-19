XJTLU team’s AI framework offers solution to data scarcity
A research team from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) framework designed to help deep-learning models learn more effectively with minimal data.
Led by PhD candidate Siyue Yao from XJTLU’s School of Advanced Technology, the project – Crucial-Diff – marks a shift from the conventional focus on collecting “more data” to identifying and generating “the right data”.
Yao explains that traditional data-augmentation techniques, such as rotating or cropping images, only multiply similar samples and offer limited support for deeper learning. Instead, Crucial-Diff targets the AI model’s blind spots.
“Our aim is not to expose AI to more data but to show it the most valuable data. Improving AI’s recognition accuracy requires crucial samples, those that reveal its weaknesses and compel it to improve,” says Yao, whose work was published in the leading international journal IEEE Transactions on Image Processing.
Crucial-Diff works by generating challenging training samples that the model is likely to misclassify, much like a coach designing exercises to address a student’s shortcomings. It comprises two key modules: a scene-agnostic feature extractor, which interprets underlying patterns in images; and a weakness-aware sample miner that identifies where the model struggles and then generates targeted synthetic data.
Defect images generated from real samples. Crucial-Diff’s output (top right) simulates hard-to-detect anomalies encountered in real applications, while existing methods (bottom right) repeat typical patterns.
In addition to creating realistic images, the framework produces pixel-level annotations that typically require extensive manual labelling. This reduces labour demands and accelerates model training, a key advantage in cases when expert-labelled data are costly or difficult to obtain.
The team has tested the framework in several real-world scenarios.
In industrial quality inspection, where defects such as scratches, cracks, and air bubbles are rare and variable, Crucial-Diff produced challenging synthetic images, including defects under uneven lighting and with blurred edges. When these were added to the training set, the AI model’s defect-detection accuracy increased to 83.63%, outperforming traditional augmentation methods.
Defect-detection performance after training with samples generated by Crucial-Diff.
In medical imaging, Crucial-Diff generated endoscopic images with variations in lighting, viewing angles, and blockages to enhance AI performance in identifying polyps, providing a more reliable tool for assisted diagnosis and highlighting the framework’s potential for supporting medical applications that encounter privacy concerns and limited access to patient data.
Polyp-segmentation performance after training with samples generated by Crucial-Diff.
Researchers say the innovation marks a conceptual shift in AI training.
“Industries increasingly rely on AI for critical tasks, yet continue to face data scarcity. Crucial-Diff demonstrates that smarter learning, rather than larger datasets, might be key to future progress,” says Professor Eng Gee Lim at XJTLU’s School of Advanced Technology, who jointly supervised the project with Dr Mingjie Sun, an Associate Professor at Soochow University.
From left: Professor Eng Gee Lim, Siyue Yao, and Dr Mingjie Sun.
Yao plans to extend the approach to more complex areas and explore autonomous learning in dynamic, multidimensional settings, with a view to supporting the development of AI systems that remain robust even without massive datasets.
