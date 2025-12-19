XJTLU team’s AI framework offers solution to data scarcity

A research team from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) framework designed to help deep-learning models learn more effectively with minimal data.

Led by PhD candidate Siyue Yao from XJTLU’s School of Advanced Technology, the project – Crucial-Diff – marks a shift from the conventional focus on collecting “more data” to identifying and generating “the right data”.

Yao explains that traditional data-augmentation techniques, such as rotating or cropping images, only multiply similar samples and offer limited support for deeper learning. Instead, Crucial-Diff targets the AI model’s blind spots.

“Our aim is not to expose AI to more data but to show it the most valuable data. Improving AI’s recognition accuracy requires crucial samples, those that reveal its weaknesses and compel it to improve,” says Yao, whose work was published in the leading international journal IEEE Transactions on Image Processing.

Crucial-Diff works by generating challenging training samples that the model is likely to misclassify, much like a coach designing exercises to address a student’s shortcomings. It comprises two key modules: a scene-agnostic feature extractor, which interprets underlying patterns in images; and a weakness-aware sample miner that identifies where the model struggles and then generates targeted synthetic data.