Environmental conferences’ formats should reflect values

Researchers often travel long distances to attend international scientific conferences, generating carbon emissions over just a few days that may outweigh the benefits of many environmental efforts.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the practice of holding these conferences online significantly reduced travel-related emissions. In addition, by lowering financial and logistical barriers, online conferences allowed more students, early-career researchers, and scholars from developing regions to participate in global academic discussions.

A new study led by Professor Eben Goodale of the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) explores how the formats of 23 international conferences in environmental science and biodiversity evolved between 2018 and 2024. The research team also surveyed conference organisers from environmental science societies to understand their views and plans related to conference formats.

Professor Goodale says: “During the pandemic, online conferencing generated a great deal of enthusiasm and seemed poised to fundamentally reshape how scientific meetings are held. So, it was surprising to see conferences return to traditional models in the years that followed.”

He adds: “Although online formats offer many advantages, they cannot fully replicate the social interactions and spontaneous conversations that happen in person. In this study, we explore this mixture of experiences and consider what the future might look like.”

Seven years of change

The study, published as a “Perspectives” article in Biological Conservation, tracks changes in conference formats in the fields of environmental sciences, ecology, and biodiversity from 2018 to 2024. It represents the first longitudinal analysis of environmental conferences during this period.

Before the pandemic, nearly all conferences in these fields took place in person. In 2020 and 2021, as international travel halted, virtual events became widespread. These formats significantly reduced carbon emissions and broadened participation.

The study shows that hybrid conferences reached their peak in 2022. Since 2023, there has been a steady return to in-person formats. By 2024, fully virtual conferences had disappeared from the sample.

To explore the reasons behind this trend, the researchers conducted an anonymous survey of conference organisers from environmental science societies.

Respondents noted reduced interest in virtual participation.

“We are seeing a declining trend in attendance to virtual aspects of hybrid events,” one organiser said. Another organiser added: “While online platforms have improved significantly, there remains scepticism about whether virtual participation can provide the same networking, engagement, and professional development opportunities as in-person interactions.”.

Survey respondents also pointed to high costs and logistical challenges associated with hybrid formats.

While virtual conferences lower participation barriers, the study notes they are not a complete substitute for in-person meetings in terms of professional development, networking and community building.

“For many researchers who rely on conferences to build collaborations, the immediacy, social atmosphere and natural conversations of in-person settings remain difficult to replicate,” Professor Goodale says.

Finding balance

Despite the challenges, when deciding on conference formats, academic communities should consider not only logistical aspects but also values around sustainability and inclusion, the authors say.

“The pandemic showed that global academic exchange is possible without travel,” says Professor Goodale. “We should not overlook the benefits of virtual formats for reducing carbon emissions and increasing participation.”

To balance sustainability and inclusion with the advantages of in-person meetings, the study proposes several practical models for future conferences that incorporate these considerations.

Options include alternating between online and in-person meetings across different years or complementing in-person events with online training and activities for students and early-career researchers. Additionally, providing virtual presentation options for participants unable to travel long distances can improve equity in research sharing.

The study also highlights the potential of multi-hub conferences, which allow participants to gather at regional venues connected through shared online components. This model can significantly reduce carbon emissions from air travel, while virtual conferences hosted on social media platforms offer a more flexible and cost-effective approach to scientific communication.

These approaches, the researchers say, offer promising ways to balance low-carbon goals, inclusivity, and high-quality academic engagement.

“As climate risks continue to rise, decisions about conference formats are not simply organisational choices; they represent the values of the scientific community,” Professor Goodale says.

“In environmental disciplines especially, international societies should take a leading role in designing conferences that are both sustainable and inclusive.”

Read the study here.

By Luyao Wang

Edited by Tamara Kaup