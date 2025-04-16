A World Away from Violence: A Son’s Heartfelt Tribute to His Absent Father

A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father, By Ryan Williams French

“A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father” a touching memoir that explores the intricate dynamics of the author’s relationship with his biological father.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally published by Ryan Williams French in October 2022, "A World Away From Here: Letter to My Father" is an inspiring memoir that takes us on a heartfelt journey through the complexities of the author's relationship with his biological father. Williams French grapples with the void left by his father's absence, filled with the mystery surrounding his life. The author, in a vulnerable state, writes a series of letters to his father. The letters are vignettes that share scenes about his childhood, family, and upbringing. He longs to know his father, to understand the man behind the mystery. In the memoir, the writer confesses to his father that he knows almost nothing about him except that he hails from the continent of Africa. As the writer bares his soul to his father, he peppers his letters with profound and light-hearted questions. In addition, the writer offers colorful insights about his observations of others during his unstable childhood. The story reveals that the writer and his family moved frequently due to financial instability.

As the story unfolds, the writer critically examines his flaws and insecurities, revealing his struggles with low self-esteem and a desire to appear more masculine as a child. The memoir is nostalgic, paying homage to the early 2000s and 1990s. Reading it feels like a journey through space and time, as the narrative beautifully highlights the influence of music, film, and television during significant periods in the writer's formative years.

At times humorous, the memoir also delves into more serious themes. In one pivotal chapter, the writer shares a lifelong secret with his mother: the years of abuse he endured from an older male cousin. Despite this dark chapter, he emphasizes the silver lining found in periods of isolation, as he developed a deeper appreciation for film, music, and dance.

The writer expresses, "I have always been moved by epistolary novels. As a child, my favorite books included "The Color Purple," "Flowers for Algernon," and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." I felt a deep connection reading the letters from the protagonist, as if we were dear friends. For those who are comfortable with moments of solitude, reading an epistolary novel can feel like having company." The writer was inspired to create these letters after learning about the tragic death of Damilola Taylor, a young Nigerian boy who was murdered by a group of teens at his school in London because he was perceived to be gay. '

"As I wrote this piece, I was aware that I was venturing into uncomfortable territory, as there are not many stories about men and boys grappling with these issues. However, it is my hope, as a writer, that at least one person reads it and is moved. Books have the ability to help us cope with and better understand our experiences. It would mean the world to me if a young boy struggling with his identity were to read this and feel inspired. They will know they are not alone and that God does not make mistakes."

"A World Away From Here/ Letter to My Father" can be read by visiting the writer's blog: My Strength My Song. The poignant memoir is also accompanied by audio narration for audiobook fans.

In 2020, Ryan Williams French established 'My Strength My Song," a vibrant ministry that empowers young men by nurturing their understanding of identity in Christ. He produced motivational videos and podcasts each month, which were filled with valuable insights on spiritual and personal development aimed at uplifting and inspiring young hearts. Last year, Mr. French placed the ministry on hold. But he now looks forward to generating new content.

