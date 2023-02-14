We Called Them Angels / Radio Play: A Poetic Love Letter That Soars

Playwright, Ryan Williams French

Playwright Ryan Williams French announces the premier of We Called Them Angels/ Radio Play.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwright and artist Ryan Williams French is thrilled to announce the premier of the Radio Play version of his theatrical play "We Called Them Angels." It is an audio recording of a stage play performed with actors and adorned with striking sound design. In honor of Black History month, the artist decided to release a sample of the recorded performance via podcast and YouTube on February 10th, 2023. However, the entire radio play will be available for listening via podcast on Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

An evocative coming-of-age story that explores the challenges of coming to terms with oneself and your family, "We Called Them Angels" is a poetic love letter that pays homage to the American tradition of barnstorming. Originally a stage play written for theater, "Called Them Angels/Radio Play" is a compelling story about a young man who takes the audience on a heartfelt quest for discovery that spans through space and time as he remembers his family who flew planes as barnstormers in a flying circus. Throughout the play, beautiful vignettes illustrate themes of courage, faith, family, love, self-acceptance, and reconciliation.

The writer states, "My goal in creating this piece was to demonstrate to audiences the value of holding on to your dreams. To some degree, the history of airplanes and aviation is a metaphor for chasing after one's dreams. The years that I spent researching aviation were highly illuminating. I read numerous biographies about intrepid men and women who defied the odds and decided to live life on their terms by taking on aviation as a profession when it was novel. This new enterprise did not come without its costs. In the early days of aviation, a large number of these pioneers died young, risking their lives in search of new horizons. Black pilots continued to face the same barriers in the air as they did on the ground in their pursuit of joining their white counterparts. For example, Bessie Coleman applied to every aviation school in the United States and was rejected. And the noted William J. Powell, considered the prophet of aviation, worked tirelessly in the face of discrimination to mobilize black pilots for careers in the sky. The perils of flight did not stop these young Americans from chasing after their dreams. Thousands of Americans would flock to stadiums and open farm fields to watch these pilots perform acrobats in the sky."

Mr. Williams French has a professional background in teaching middle and high school students the arts. In addition, he enjoys opportunities to teach the younger generation to soar after their goals. Following the release of the podcast series, Ryan will focus his efforts on reaching out to schools, churches, community centers, and theaters to continue a lively discussion on the history of aviation and the power of storytelling.

"God has blessed me with the rewarding experience of working on the Radio Play production of We Called Them Angels. I've been fortunate enough as a playwright to witness the play's staging twice. This is a play that I have been working on for nearly a decade, but I am now in a period where I would like to present the play to a broader audience. The actors in this production give incredible performances. I have a professional background in theater, so I am accustomed to working quickly. However, this project was a bit different; we had one day to rehearse as a team and one day to record in a sound studio. The remainder of the production time for this project was dedicated to editing sound with an exceptional sound engineer."

Ryan hopes that listeners will be encouraged to dream. You give others the courage to dream when you follow your dreams. You can subscribe to the podcast channel by clicking on the link at the end of the article.

Cast: Johnathon L. Jackson/ WIlly Henson; Aneisha Brackens/Caroline Henson; Dejaun Christopher/ Luke Henson; Andante Petit-Homme/ Nathan; Chiquita Melvin/ Mrs. Upton, June; Eliot/MC, Harry S. Truman, Train Conductor; Ryan Williams French/Jeremiah Henson; Jessica Monea Evans/ Stage Directions.

Writer: Ryan Williams French

This production was recorded at The Golden Impala Studio, Los Angeles, California, 2023

We Called Them Angels/ Radio Play Production Announcement