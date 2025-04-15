BeneLynk Earns VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award for 2025

The recognition of BeneLynk as a 5 Star Employer by VETS Indexes is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team's deep commitment to Veterans and their families.” — James Tongate, VP of Military and Government Relations at BeneLynk

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneLynk , a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, proudly announces its recognition as a 2025 VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer. This marks the fifth consecutive year BeneLynk has received honors from VETS Indexes, and its first time receiving the program’s highest distinction.“BeneLynk has demonstrated exceptional support for Veterans and the military-connected community, earning the organization one of the most prestigious awards possible in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that Veterans bring as employees, the efforts of BeneLynk to recruit, retain, develop, and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. BeneLynk is among the very best Veteran employers, and its program can serve as a model for others.”“The recognition of BeneLynk as a 5 Star Employer by VETS Indexes is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team's deep commitment to Veterans and their families,” said James Tongate, BeneLynk’s Vice President of Government and Military Relations. “At BeneLynk, we are proud to offer meaningful opportunities to those who have served and to foster a workplace culture where Veterans thrive.”This year, a record 349 organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Of those, 294 were recognized across various award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Awardees included companies of all sizes, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and academic institutions. Only organizations demonstrating a consistent and measurable commitment to Veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses received distinction.BeneLynk’s commitment to the military community extends beyond hiring practices. Through its product Veteran Lynk , BeneLynk helps managed care organizations better serve their Veteran members by identifying Veterans within their populations, retrieving medical records from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and securely delivering those records to the health plan. By working directly with VA facilities and building trusted relationships across the country, BeneLynk helps bridge the gap between VA and Medicare Advantage providers, improving care for those who have served.BeneLynk is proud to hire and support those who have served our country. Our commitment to Veterans is reflected in who we hire and how we support them throughout their time at BeneLynk. We believe Veterans bring valuable leadership, dedication, and perspective to our mission, and we are honored to be recognized among the top employers committed to their success once again.To view the complete list of awardees, visit https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2025 For more information about BeneLynk and its mission, visit www.BeneLynk.com

