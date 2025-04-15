Shrub Oak International School Partners with United Assessment to Expand Psychiatric Support for Autistic Students

Shrub Oak International partners with United Assessment to expand psychiatric evaluations for autistic students with complex mental health needs.

MOHEGAN LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shrub Oak International School, a leading therapeutic day and residential school for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with United Assessment, a renowned provider of neuropsychological testing services. This collaboration will expand access to comprehensive psychodiagnostic evaluations for students enrolled in The Pines at Shrub Oak, the school’s specialized program for autistic adolescents with significant co-occurring psychiatric conditions.

“By partnering with United Assessment, we’re deepening our ability to meet the complex needs of our students with both autism and serious mental health challenges,” said Andrew Dillenbeck, LCSW-R, MBA, Assistant Head of Programs at Shrub Oak and Director of The Pines. “These evaluations will directly inform our therapeutic, educational, and residential programming—helping us provide even more precise, compassionate care.”

The partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to individualized, evidence-based support for students with complex neurodevelopmental and psychiatric profiles. United Assessment brings a specialized team of neuropsychologists with extensive experience working with neurodivergent youth and individuals with co-occurring conditions. Their detailed evaluations will offer vital clinical insights, enabling Shrub Oak’s teams to provide the most effective and appropriate interventions.

Located in Westchester County, New York, Shrub Oak International School offers a comprehensive, strengths-based educational program for autistic students, grounded in a transdisciplinary model that integrates academic, clinical, and residential supports. The Pines at Shrub Oak was specifically designed to meet the unique needs of autistic students who also require intensive psychiatric care. The addition of United Assessment’s services ensures that students and their families will benefit from the most current and comprehensive diagnostic information available.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Pines at Shrub Oak and support their mission of empowering students through integrated, whole-person care,” said Dr. David Rowe, Executive Director of Neuropsychology at United Assessment. “This partnership ensures that students with some of the most complex needs gain the insight necessary to receive the thoughtful, collaborative support they deserve.”

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential. Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

About United Assessment

United Assessment is a leading provider of neuropsychological, psychodiagnostic, and psychoeducational testing services. Known for its rigorous, personalized approach, United Assessment supports educational institutions and healthcare providers in delivering high-quality, data-driven care and support for individuals with complex needs.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak, please visit www.shruboak.org. To learn more about United Assessment, visit www.unitedassessment.com.



