Next Street Announces Charisse Conanan Johnson as New CEO

Charisse Conanan Johnson to Lead Next Street into Its Next Phase of Growth

Next Street is excited to announce an evolution in its leadership structure, appointing Charisse Conanan Johnson as the Chief Executive Officer. This strategic change underscores the organization's commitment to optimizing its structure for continued growth and helping to drive systemic change in the small business industry.

"This transition marks a pivotal moment in Next Street's twenty-year journey," said Charisse Conanan Johnson, newly appointed CEO. "I am honored to lead our exceptional team as we build a thriving culture, create long-term value, and drive meaningful impact."

The leadership transition also involves the departure of two esteemed executives. Michael Roth will be stepping down as Co-CEO and will stay on as a Board Member and Executive Advisor while he considers a run for United States Congress. Samantha Berg, who has also been instrumental in Next Street's success, will be stepping down from her Co-CEO position. Both Roth and Berg are deeply respected within Next Street and the broader community dedicated to supporting small businesses across the US.

"We came together as Co-CEOs in the midst of a global pandemic. Over the last five years, we have achieved incredible milestones and expanded into a truly special company where our employees, clients, and partners are all bound by a common mission to help small businesses thrive. While our leadership structure is changing, our commitment to our clients, our values and our dedication to serving small businesses are steadfast. I feel privileged to take us into our next era of growth," Conanan Johnson added.

Michael Strautmanis, Board Member for Next Street and Executive Vice President for External Affairs of the Obama Foundation (a past client of Next Street’s), said “On behalf of the entire Board, we recognize Charisse as a transformational, once-in-a-generation leader who is poised to lead Next Street at this critical juncture in the firm’s history. We are thrilled that Charisse’s full body of experiences and track record over the last twenty-five years as a value creator will drive Next Street toward an America that we all want to see.”

Under Conanan Johnson's leadership, Next Street will continue to work with governments, corporations and philanthropies across the country to ensure that the small businesses they rely on have the resources to thrive. Next Street will drive impact through thoughtful, strategic initiatives, rooted in the belief that with the right support, America’s small business owners – from solo entrepreneurs to advanced suppliers – will be the engines driving new economic growth across the country.

About Next Street

Next Street is a mission-driven advisory firm dedicated to revolutionizing how small businesses and entrepreneurs access capital, resources, and opportunities. Founded in 2005, Next Street operates at the intersection of the private, public, and social sectors to create solutions that drive inclusive economic growth.

Media Contact: Katie Beach (kbeach@nextstreet.com)

