Milestone Achievement Stands Out to Help BookTube Celebrate IndieApril

SandySaysRead BookTube Channel Celebrates Episode 500 with Focus on Indie Authors

Independent author Sandy Lender overcame grief to restart her book-centric channel on YouTube and focus on fellow indies

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With IndieApril in full swing, independent author Sandy Lender's YouTube channel, SandySaysRead , is making waves in the literary world. Her focus is on books from independent publishing houses and self-published authors, and the channel, SandySaysRead, has reached a significant milestone of 500 episodes . This achievement comes at a time when the publishing industry is seeing a surge in independent authors and self-published books.According to a 2024 report by Oh Reader Magazine, there are over 1,300 book releases per day in the United States alone. With such a high volume of books being published, it can be challenging for independent authors to stand out and reach their target audience, with or without a publicist to help. This is where the international concept of IndieApril comes in, providing a hashtag for independent authors to showcase their work and connect with readers.Lender’s YouTube channel, SandySaysRead, is one of a community known as BookTube, but she’s doing her part to support independent authors during IndieApril, and the rest of the year, by selecting indie authors to read, rather than the more popular books being shared around the platform. With a growing following of book lovers, Lender’s channel features book reviews, a handful of author interviews, BookTube tags, writerly ideas, and discussions on the latest finds in the literary world. Through her channel, Lender aims to bridge the gap between readers and independent authors like herself, giving them a chance to be heard and recognized.She started SandySaysRead in mid-2018 but paused filming and uploading after the death of a beloved companion parrot triggered a depression too debilitating for peppy book reviewing. By 2022, she was ready to attempt sharing book news again. Since then, the channel has been on an upward trajectory with reading, reviewing, and discussing all kinds of book topics.As IndieApril continues to gain traction, Sandy Lender’s BookTube channel offers a valuable resource for both independent authors and book enthusiasts. With the celebration of episode 500, Lender’s channel is proving to be a fabulous platform for independent authors to showcase their work and connect with readers. As the literary industry continues to evolve, Lender’s channel remains a beacon of support for independent authors, making IndieApril a success for all involved.For more information on Sandy Lender’s BookTube channel, SandySaysRead, and to join the IndieApril movement, visit her channel, follow her on social media, or on her Amazon page . Let’s celebrate the success of independent authors and continue to support their literary endeavors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.