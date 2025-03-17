Duran Duran Fans Celebrate: Non-Fiction Guide of Nostalgia Named a Finalist in the 2025 IMADJINN Awards

Sandy Lender is a construction magazine editor by day and author of #GirlPower fantasy novels by night. Sandy Lender's Duran Duran book is a finalist in the non-fiction category of the 2025 IMADJINNS.

Author and Duranie Sandy Lender sees her first Duran-centric book move into the finalist stage of annual awards program

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duran Duran fans, get ready to relive the nostalgia of your favorite band with a new, quirky guide written by award-winning author Sandy Lender . " 100 Things Duran Duran Fans Should Know & Do During This Life" has been named a finalist in the non-fiction book category for the 2025 IMADJINN awards . The awards, which are judged by industry professionals, will be presented at the Imaginarium Convention's awards banquet in Louisville, Kentucky this July 18-20.Lender, a self-proclaimed Duranie for 41 years, has compiled an unofficial guide of facts and "to do" items designed to take music fans on a road trip through the quirky antics and fun festivities fans get up to."I am beyond thrilled to be named a finalist in the 2025 IMADJINN awards," says Lender. "As a lifelong Duranie, I wanted to create a book that not only celebrates the band's music but also brings fans together to share their love for the group. This is a book that proves we're not alone in our obsession, no matter what that level of obsession is. I'm grateful for this recognition. It's as if my crazed, four-decade obsession has been validated."The IMADJINN awards recognize outstanding works in various categories, including genre fiction, non-fiction, short stories, screenplays, films, and songwriting. The awards are judged by a panel of industry professionals and are highly regarded in the creative community with entries growing exponentially each year. Lender's book, "100 Things Duran Duran Fans Should Know & Do During This Life," is a must-read for any fan of the iconic band.For more information about the IMADJINN awards and the Imaginarium Convention, visit EnterTheImaginarium. "100 Things Duran Duran Fans Should Know & Do During This Life" is available for purchase on major online retailers. Don't miss out on this ultimate guide for Duran Duran fans!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.