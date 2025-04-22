JustMarkets Team Joins FMAS:25 in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustMarkets, a global leader in online trading, is pleased to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at FMAS:25 (Finance Magnates Africa Summit), which will be held on 29-30 May 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Hall 4, Gate 1.

For over 12 years, JustMarkets has been setting the standard in online trading with innovative technology, flexible trading conditions, and a client-focused approach. Our team will be on hand to network with industry professionals, partners, and conference attendees to discuss the company’s latest innovations, market trends, and upcoming improvements.

FMAS:25 brings together an exceptional mix of seasoned traders, budding investors, fintech leaders, and financial services providers across Africa and the world. JustMarkets, as a Diamond Sponsor, is proud to support this event that promotes progress, education, and new partnerships in the financial ecosystem.

Visit booth #6 to meet the JustMarkets team and learn how our trading solutions can help you achieve your trading goals or implement shared ideas through partnerships.

Event details:

FMAS:25 – Finance Magnates Africa Summit

29-30 May 2025

CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa

Hall 4, Entrance 1 – Booth #6

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting at the event, please contact:

pr@justmarkets.com

www.justmarkets.com

