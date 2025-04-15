NUJ Informed April 2025

Upcoming Delegate Meeting; updates from the TUC Women's Conference; Meta’s copyright infringements; why journalists must scrutinise Labour's welfare cuts; IFJ report on the killing of journalists worldwide.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s national executive council.

In this edition:

Laura Davison on her first Delegate Meeting as general secretary.

on her first Delegate Meeting as general secretary. Tara Conlan on the experiences of women journalists within our industry.

on the experiences of women journalists within our industry. Ian Burrell on the outlook for journalism over the next year.

on the outlook for journalism over the next year. Bea Bennett on the shocking killings of journalists worldwide.

