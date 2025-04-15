Submit Release
NUJ Informed April 2025

Upcoming Delegate Meeting; updates from the TUC Women's Conference; Meta’s copyright infringements; why journalists must scrutinise Labour's welfare cuts; IFJ report on the killing of journalists worldwide.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s national executive council.

In this edition:

  • Laura Davison on her first Delegate Meeting as general secretary.
  • Tara Conlan on the experiences of women journalists within our industry.
  • Ian Burrell on the outlook for journalism over the next year.
  • Bea Bennett on the shocking killings of journalists worldwide.

