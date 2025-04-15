Creatio Recognized as a Strong Performer in Customer Relationship Management Report, Q1 2025

The report evaluates the 12 top CRM providers with Creatio scoring among the top three in the strategy category

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Relationship Management Software, Q1 2025. In their 29-criterion evaluation of customer relationship providers, the independent research firm identified 12 of the most significant vendors and evaluated their strategy, current offering, and customer feedback. Creatio was recognized as scoring among the top three in terms of overall strategy.According to the Forrester Wave evaluation, “Creatio offers an easy-to-learn, full-featured CRM with AI that guides users and optimizes outcomes.” This aligns with Creatio’s vision for a new era of CRM where digital talent (AI agents) and human talent collaborate to drive business success. By working together, CRM users and CRM agents can achieve unprecedented results through the integration of AI into the fabric of its CRM to create a truly intelligent and actionable customer experience.Creatio’s AI-native platform integrates natural language understanding and continuous learning to anticipate user needs, streamline operations, and deliver real-time insights. This intelligent approach empowers organizations to operate with greater speed and agility. At the heart of this vision is a belief that the future of CRM lies in the seamless collaboration between people and AI—accelerating growth, improving performance, and unlocking new opportunities.The report also states, "References cite that Creatio’s customer service and account management practices are its superpower — the vendor goes above and beyond to ensure customer success.” We believe Creatio’s above average customer feedback reflect its deep commitment to Genuine Care—a core company value that ensures every customer is supported at every stage of their journey. Creatio continues to invest in education and enablement resources, with a focus on delivering more pointed guidance for AI adoption.The full report is available on the Forrester website to active subscribers or for purchase.Explore CRM Creatio and request a live demo.Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

