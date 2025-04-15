PRG Retail Group, the First Kids & Family Hub in the Childcare and Toy Sector, Selects GXO as its Managed Transport Partner for its Transport Service in Italy

TREZZO SULL'ADDA, Italy, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today the signing of an agreement with PRG Retail Group, one of the main retailers of children's items and toys, to serve as its managed transport partner. GXO will supervise the transport chain from the Castel San Giovanni warehouse for an important selection of Toys Center, Bimbostore and Fao Schwarz stores in the regions of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, providing customized solutions based on technologies that provide real-time visibility on shipments and optimize costs.

"Following the recent expansion of our transport solutions to include a new managed transport service, we are proud to be able to count major brands such as Toys Center, Bimbostore and Fao Schwarz among our customers," said Alessandro Renzo, GXO's Managing Director for Italy and Switzerland. "Thanks to our proven transport network and logistics expertise we will be able to offer a streamlined service, capable of handling large volumes and seasonal peaks."

GXO’s carrier-neutral model leverages a vast network of carriers to identify solutions tailored to each customer’s needs to optimize outbound transport flows. GXO’s expert teams will support PRG Retail Group in all aspects of transport, ensuring optimization of loads through direct deliveries to ensure greater control, as well as managing all aspects of customer service, carriers and disputes.

GXO’s managed transport service also includes state-of-the-art digital solutions, including customized dashboards, a Track&Trace portal to track shipments and view real-time delivery status, reporting tools and KPI tracking that improve visibility and optimize costs.

"We are satisfied with this agreement with GXO, a partner we have chosen for its reliability in guaranteeing service levels and its know-how in retail and transport," said Marco Fontana, Logistics & Import-Export Director PRG Retail Group.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About PRG Retail Group

PRG Retail Group, founded in Italy in 2015, is the leading Kids & Family Hub in the childcare and toy sector with 551 stores in 4 countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece) and a workforce of over 4,000 people. It includes the Prénatal, Bimbostore and Toys Center chains and holds the exclusive licences for FAO Schwarz and, in the Iberian peninsula, for Toys‘R’Us, as well as being a minority shareholder in the King Jouet Group. For further information www.prenatalretailgroup.com

