AdCare Hospital Names New Executive Director to Tackle Growing Addiction Crisis Across Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Massachusetts continues to see waves of preventable deaths from the opioid overdose epidemic, AdCare Hospital, a longstanding provider of addiction treatment services in Worcester, MA, has named Laura Ames as its new Executive Director. Ames brings nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to her role, combined with a passion for delivering exceptional patient care.





“Coming to AdCare Hospital, I was struck immediately by the facility’s role as a trusted pillar of healthcare in our community for more than 50 years," said Ames. "I am also aware that as the field of addiction treatment progresses, we must adapt with it. It is a privilege to guide this remarkable institution into the future, all the while preserving our tradition of providing exceptional, life-saving care."

Prior to joining AdCare Hospital, Ames served as the Director of Nursing at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester and as Chief Executive Officer of Charles River Recovery in Weston, MA. She has also served as Recovery Centers of America’s Regional Chief Executive Officer for Danvers and Westminster, MA and held numerous other CEO and VP roles at various healthcare organizations across Massachusetts.

A licensed registered nurse with advanced degrees in nursing administration, business administration, and criminal justice from Ana Maria College, Ames also holds credentials as a licensed nursing home administrator, a certified rehabilitation registered nurse, and a trauma-informed care professional. She also serves as a CARF surveyor, helping to ensure quality standards across rehabilitation facilities nationwide.

Ames will oversee all operations of AdCare Hospital’s inpatient detox facility and outpatient services. As an executive healthcare leader with experience providing direct patient care, Ames will utilize her diverse skillset to drive improvements in patient outcomes and expand treatment access for those in need of help.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastation the opioid and drug overdose epidemic has done to my community as a longtime resident of Massachusetts,” said Ames. “But I’ve also seen just how life-changing quality treatment can be, and I am incredibly grateful to join AdCare Hospital, where I can work with this dedicated team to restore hope for individuals and families whose lives have been touched by addiction.”

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital is located in Worcester, MA. AdCare Hospital provides inpatient detox and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. AdCare Hospital is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at www.adcare.com .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8c43adf-b0b2-4692-9aee-6887f43993ce

Laura Ames, AdCare Hospital's Executive Director Laura Ames has been named the new Executive Director of AdCare Hospital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.