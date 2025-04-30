Scuderia Ferrari and HP Fuse Technology and Design with Special Livery for Miami Grand Prix

News Highlights:

Scuderia Ferrari and HP collaborate to co-engineer livery wrapping technologies pushing the boundaries of design possibilities in the near future

Debut of special edition livery for Miami GP to mark the first year of title partnership

With the latest-generation HP technology, Ferrari is building the working environment of the future in Maranello and at the track





MIAMI, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scuderia Ferrari and HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today revealed a special co-designed livery, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, marking the first year of their title partnership. Unveiled this afternoon in downtown Miami by the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, the cutting-edge livery is a result of deep collaboration between the two companies, pushing the boundaries of visual design and performance.

The livery combines the Ferrari red with HP’s signature white and electric blue, applied using new, co-engineered technologies that will pave the way for even more striking designs in the future.

Co-Engineering for Performance

As part of a series of ongoing joint projects between HP and Scuderia Ferrari engineers, the Miami livery development stands out as a clear example of innovation in action. Engineering teams from both Ferrari in Maranello and HP in Barcelona worked hand in hand and experimented with technologies and materials to achieve the final result.

Innovative techniques were used to produce the film that covers part of the SF-25. These represent a significant step forward over the technology used last year, creating a car wrap that is up to 14% lighter and up to 17% thinner, with increased thermal resistance1. The film is PVC-free, fully recyclable, and applied using HP’s latest generation of latex technology.

Formula 1 is constantly evolving, and both companies will continue to refine wrap technologies together — making them even more efficient, enabling bolder aesthetics and design innovation while reducing the time required to apply the film.

Miami GP Special Livery

The special livery design for this weekend reflects the evolution of this partnership and the shared effort behind it. For the first time in the Scuderia’s history, the livery on Charles Leclerc’s and Lewis Hamilton’s SF-25s features asymmetric graphic elements. Touches of HP’s signature electric blue appear on the front and rear wings, although Ferrari red is still the dominant color. The wheels are painted white, creating a clean, modern look that embodies the team’s innovative vision.

This livery is not just a styling exercise, it is a tangible celebration of shared ambition – two companies, two visions, united by technology and creativity, working together to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Building the Working Environment of the Future

The collaboration is also transforming how Ferrari works at the track and in Maranello, with the installation of hundreds of HP laptops, monitors, powerful workstations, and printers in the factory and in the team’s mobile offices at the Formula 1 World Championship events. Thanks to this latest generation of high-performance and user-friendly technology, business efficiency, productivity, and collaboration have also been enhanced.

This ongoing partnership between HP and Ferrari exemplifies how technology can enhance work experiences, promoting greater fulfillment and productivity, while HP's continued technology integration at Ferrari creates a positive working environment for employees to thrive.

In the Fan Zone and on Track

In addition to the special livery reveal, a variety of activities will take place in the HP Experience area at the Wynwood Marketplace, showcasing how HP technology is supporting Scuderia Ferrari, and how it can empower workers and companies around the world to achieve greater work fulfillment. Starting tomorrow, fans heading to the racetrack will also notice that the drivers’ race suits and helmets have been designed to match the special livery created for the Miami race.

“Our collaboration with Ferrari is a testament to how HP is pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc. “Together, we are harnessing technology, performance, and innovation to create and co-engineer exceptional experiences on and off the track. As HP continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to define the Future of Work, we are setting new standards for collaboration and innovation.”

Benedetto Vigna, CEO Ferrari commented: “It all started one year ago at the Miami Grand Prix and since then, we’ve seen how deeply aligned our two companies are when it comes to the importance of people to boosting innovation, striving for excellence, and pushing boundaries.

“This Grand Prix will mark the return to the place where the collaboration between our two companies began, with a celebration of this journey featuring a bold new asymmetric livery. It is an expression of our shared belief in the power of design, technology, and performance to drive meaningful change.

“Beyond the racetrack, this partnership has also allowed us to elevate how we work every day. Thanks to HP’s cutting-edge devices and technologies, we’ve been able to enhance the efficiency, connectivity, and flexibility of our workspaces, providing every member of our team with the best possible environment in which to perform at their highest level. It’s a symbol of how far we’ve come together, and a glimpse of the road ahead. We’re proud to continue this collaboration with HP as we look to a very promising future.”

About Scuderia Ferrari HP

Scuderia Ferrari is the most successful team in Formula 1 history, having competed in every season since the championship’s inception in 1950. With over 1,100 Grand Prix entries, the team has scored nearly 250 victories, 16 Constructors’ Championships, and 15 Drivers’ Championships. Legendary names such as Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, and Alberto Ascari have all contributed to Scuderia Ferrari’s rich and storied legacy. Headquartered in Maranello, Italy, Scuderia Ferrari HP is synonymous with engineering excellence, relentless innovation, and an unwavering passion for motorsport. Its red cars have become a global symbol of performance and prestige — a reflection of the team’s enduring influence both on and off the track.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.



1 Based on proprietary data and testing from Ferrari and HP and when compared with 2024. Results current as of April 30, 2025.

