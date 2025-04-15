BrandQuantum Blooms with G2 Spring 2025 Awards

Celebrating a season of innovation for BrandMail and BrandOffice BrandMail Email signatures for Outlook and Google BrandOffice templates for Word, Excel, and PPT

BrandQuantum, a leader in brand consistency solutions, announces its 17th celebration as BrandMail and BrandOffice shine in the G2 Spring 2025 Awards.

We're committed to delivering intuitive tools that enhance brand compliance and collaboration. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and providing excellence for our clients.” — Paula Sartini

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just as spring marks fresh growth, this past quarter has seen groundbreaking innovations from BrandQuantum — including Apple Wallet-enabled digital business cards for BrandMail and Data Collections for BrandOffice , empowering users to generate on-brand documents instantly with centrally managed content. These advancements underscore BrandQuantum’s commitment to seamless branding across every touchpoint.BrandMail has earned prestigious badges, including:- High Performer Spring 2025 (Overall)- High Performer Spring 2025 (Small Business)- High Performer Spring 2025 (EMEA)- High Performer Spring 2025 (EMEA Mid-Market)- Users Most Likely to Recommend Spring 2025 (Small-Business)- Users Love Us Spring 2025BrandOffice has been recognized with:- Best Meets Requirements Spring 2025 (Overall)- High Performer Spring 2025 (Overall)- High Performer Spring 2025 (Middle East & Africa)- Easiest to Do Business With Spring 2025 (Overall)- Users Love Us Spring 2025A Season of Trust and TransformationPaula Sartini, CEO of BrandQuantum, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "These G2 awards demonstrate the trust our users have in BrandMail and BrandOffice. We're committed to delivering intuitive, reliable tools that enhance brand compliance and collaboration. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and providing excellence for our clients worldwide."

