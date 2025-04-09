BrandQuantum Digital Business Cards for Apple Wallet

BrandQuantum BrandMail digital business card in Apple Wallet BrandQuantum BrandMail BrandMe Page

BrandMail users can now create and share secure Apple Wallet digital business cards, uniting brand identity with effortless, eco-friendly contact sharing.

This new feature highlights our commitment to providing innovative, secure, and sustainable solutions that improve how organizations share information and protect their brand.” — Paula Sartini

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandQuantum Inc. , a leading expert in brand consistency and email signature management, is thrilled to announce an innovative new feature for BrandMail clients and users. Starting today, BrandMail users can effortlessly generate, handle, and distribute digital business cards via Apple Wallet. Now, sharing contact details is easy, secure, and keeps branding consistent. BrandMe pages and QR codes integrate seamlessly, letting professionals share digital business cards with a simple scan. One tool for email signatures and digital business cards saves organizations money and keeps branding consistent.“We’re thrilled to introduce digital business cards for Apple Wallet,” said Paula Sartini, CEO of BrandQuantum. “This new feature highlights our commitment to providing innovative, secure, and sustainable solutions that improve how organizations share information and protect their brand. We are certain our clients and users around the world will be as excited as we are.”Some of the key features and benefits include:* Seamless Apple Wallet Integration: Users can generate PKPASS files and download their digital business cards directly into Apple Wallet, ensuring their contact details are always on hand and ready to share.*Instant Sharing Via QR Codes: Each digital business card includes a unique QR code that leads recipients to a personalized BrandMe page. Users simply scan the code to receive full contact details, eliminating manual data entry.*Enterprise-grade security: Built for security and compliance, BrandMail leverages Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Google Identity Services to centrally manage the details displayed on the Apple Wallet cards and email signatures. This central control ensures accurate information, consistent branding, and adherence to organizational policies.*Sustainability: Digital business cards completely remove the need for printing and reprinting, helping organizations reduce paper waste and support environmentally friendly initiatives.*Consistent Branding: Administrators have total control over design and layout, enforcing brand consistency across all user cards.Analytics and Insights: Track usage and engagement for greater visibility into how and where business cards are being shared and used.About BrandMailBrandMail is an enterprise email branding solution designed to provide consistent, compliant, and visually engaging email signatures for organizations across all devices, including Android and iOS. With BrandMe pages, organizations, and users extend consistent brand presentation to digital business cards, forming a unified communication and marketing channel.“BrandMail has always been about making email communications more effective and on-brand,” added Paula Sartini. “By adding digital business cards for Apple Wallet, we are further enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve, enhance their professional image, and uphold sustainability values in their day-to-day operations.”Looking Ahead: Google Wallet on the HorizonBrandQuantum is also excited to announce that digital business cards for Google Wallet will be available soon, further extending the capability to Android users. This upcoming development underscores BrandQuantum’s commitment to offering secure, cross-platform branding solutions for a growing global market.About BrandQuantumBrandQuantum is a global provider of brand compliance and productivity solutions. Our technologies deliver consistent, on-brand communications across digital channels, empowering organizations to build brand trust and stay secure in today’s fast-paced business environment. For more information, visit www.brandquantum.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.