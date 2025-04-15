Xerafy Sets New Standard With 40-Meter Passive RFID Tag Powered by Impinj M830 and Gen2X Technology

Xerafy Container OUTDOOR RFID Tag_ Support Gen2x Technology Xerafy RFID Tag Container OUTDOOR on Shipping Container

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy today launched the upgraded Container OUTDOOR RFID tag , delivering a record-breaking 40-meter (131-foot) read range on metal—the longest in the industry for a passive UHF RFID tag.Powered by Impinj ’s M830 RFID chip with Gen2X technology, the new version redefines performance expectations for rugged asset tracking in logistics, supply chains, and outdoor industrial environments.This milestone advances the goals of the RAIN RFID Alliance by enabling smarter, more efficient, and globally scalable asset tracking solutions based on open, standards-compliant RFID.Next-Level Performance With Impinj M830 and Gen2XXerafy’s engineers optimized the Container OUTDOOR’s antenna design and housing to harness the full capabilities of the Impinj M830 chip, including support for Gen2X, the next evolution of the EPCglobal Gen2 protocol.Key benefits include:Unmatched read range: Up to 40 meters (131 feet) on metal surfacesDense-reader performance: Gen2X optimizations improve tag readability in high-traffic environmentsSuperior sensitivity and encoding speed for faster inventory operationsProtected Mode support: Safeguards tag data from unauthorized reading in open environmentsEngineered for Harsh Industrial EnvironmentsBuilt for durability and versatility, the Container OUTDOOR tag maintains peak performance in the most demanding outdoor conditions:Rugged housing: UV-resistant and waterproof for long-term exposureMounting flexibility: Compatible with rivets, screws, cable ties, and adhesivesSurface versatility: Works on metal, plastic, and woodService Bureau options: Encoding, printing, and laser marking support available for turnkey deploymentProven Across Mission-Critical ApplicationsThe Container OUTDOOR is adopted by customers for:Last-Mile Logistics – Improve delivery fleet visibility and speed up package handlingSupply Chain & Inventory Management – Automate tracking to reduce loss, theft, and shrinkageReturnable Transport Packaging (RTP) – Optimize tracking and cycle times of reusable assetsYard Management – Gain real-time location of containers and mobile assets across large outdoor sitesThese applications demand long-range, high-reliability RFID—and that’s exactly what Container OUTDOOR delivers.See Container OUTDOOR in ActionWatch the video to see how rugged RFID tags from Xerafy support real-time visibility in logistics and yard operations“With the new Container OUTDOOR powered by the Impinj M830 and Gen2X technology, we’re setting a new standard for passive RFID performance in challenging environments,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy. “This launch reflects our commitment to engineering excellence, close collaboration with Impinj, and our contribution to the RAIN RFID Alliance’s mission to make RFID more accessible, scalable, and impactful across industries.”The Container OUTDOOR M830 is now shipping globally through Xerafy and its network of Authorized Partners.Test samples are available for evaluation.Contact Xerafy to explore integration options for your asset tracking systems.About XerafyXerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-setting RFID tagging solutions, deep domain expertise, and award-winning engineering. A pioneer in industrial RFID, Xerafy provides rugged, high-performance tags for tracking assets across energy, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.

