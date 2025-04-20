GoHub Introduces a Plug-and-Play Eyewear Solution for E-Retailers, Transforming Online Eyewear Sales

GoHub – plug & play eyewear platform for online retailers GoHub Mobile Eyewear Interface – Plug & Play for E-Retailers Dror David - Founder & CEO of Gohub

GoHub is transforming how eyewear is sold online - ePharmacies and eFashion enter the €200B eyewear market without inventory, risk, or optical expertise.

Online retailers have always viewed eyewear as too complex to touch. With GoHub, we’ve made it radically simple. We handle the operations, our partners do the selling.” — Dror David, CEO @ GoHub

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHub, an innovative startup in optical retail tech , today announced its launch as the first fully integrated, plug-and-play solution designed to instantly enable online retailers to offer an entire eyewear category—including prescription glasses, sunglasses, readers, and contact lenses—without inventory or optical expertise.Leveraging an innovative business model and cutting-edge AI technology, GoHub has overcome traditional barriers and democratizes access to the lucrative $200 billion global eyewear market.GoHub offers e-commerce retailers across fashion, pharmacy, and general retail sectors a unique advantage:- Instant Launch Capability: Retailers can integrate a complete eyewear offering within days, without any upfront investment.- Zero Inventory Risk: Retailers hold no stock and bear no risk of unsold inventory, dramatically simplifying operations and financial planning.- End-to-End Logistics: GoHub’s robust infrastructure manages fulfillment through a network of leading optical labs, and eyewear suppliers ensuring rapid delivery and optimal customer satisfaction.🔹 AI-Powered Optical ExperienceCentral to GoHub’s innovation is its proprietary AI-driven virtual optician, providing customers with an engaging, professional, and personalized eyewear purchasing experience. The AI optician guides users seamlessly, replicating in-store optical expertise:- Real-time, interactive consultations- Precise product recommendations based on individual preferences and needs- Enhanced user experience that significantly boosts online conversion rates"We’re transforming online eyewear retail by removing obstacles that has previously kept retailers out of this market, said Dror David, CEO and Co-Founder of GoHub. “Retailers gain immediate access to a sophisticated, revenue-generating product line without inventory, expertise, or complexity. It’s revolutionary.🔹 Proven Model, Rapid GrowthGoHub has already begun successful integrations with major online retailers across Europe, with notable early traction in, Spain, Slovenia, and Slovakia. The company is in advanced discussions with additional key European players set to onboard throughout 2025.With strong market validation and robust technology, GoHub is poised to redefine how online eyewear retail operates, capturing significant market share in a rapidly growing industry.🔹 About GoHub GoHub is the world’s first plug-and-play eyewear category solution for e-retailers. Its technology and business model remove traditional complexities, enabling instant, risk-free entry into the eyewear market. GoHub delivers scalable profitability to online retailers through AI-driven sales and logistics automation, reshaping the future of eyewear e-commerce.

