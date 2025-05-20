GoHub and Aerial Vision join forces to facilitate instant plug and play online eyewear sales

GoHub – plug & play eyewear platform for online retailers Ariel Vision International GoHub Mobile Eyewear Interface – Plug & Play for E-Retailers

GoHub, the plug-and-play eyewear category solution for online retailers, today announced a major strategic milestone

This is more than a funding round—it’s a commercial alliance. With AVI’s backing, we’re delivering the largest eyewear catalog in Europe directly into the hands of e-retailers.” — Dror David, CEO and Founder of GoHub

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHub , the plug-and-play eyewear category for online retailers, today announced a game-changing alliance with Aerial Vision International SpA (AVI), an experienced and influential optical frame supplier. AVI has officially joined GoHub as a strategic shareholder and partner.This landmark partnership brings together world-class supply chain experience with cutting-edge technology, instantly positioning GoHub as a dominant tech-driven player in the European optical e-commerce market and unlocking new growth potential for online retailers globally."We’re excited to join GoHub—not just as investors, but as active partners shaping the future of optical eCommerce," said a spokesperson from AVI. "Our mission has always been to innovate and expand the global reach of optical products through technology. GoHub is the perfect platform to make that happen, quickly and at a scale."🔹 A Strategic Leap for Online RetailersThis partnership significantly enhances GoHub’s offering and reach:Instant onboarding for e-retailers — no inventory, no optical expertise, and no operational complexityExtensive optical product catalog — including prescription frames, lenses, readers, contact lenses, and sunglasses20,000 daily order fulfillment capacity — supported by GoHub’s advanced technology and AVI’s operational infrastructureOnline retailers across Europe have already launched GoHub. Several additional European leaders are scheduled to integrate in 2025.🔹 Meeting the Moment in Optical eCommerceThe global online optical market is projected to reach $42B by 2029, yet most e-retailers lack the infrastructure, compliance tools, and supplier access to enter the category. GoHub instantly solves this.Plug & Play setup in daysAI-powered optician (patent pending)Zero inventory model – SaaS + Revenue shareEnd-to-end compliance and logistics included“This isn’t just a product—it’s an entire optical category delivered as a service,” said Dror David, CEO and Co-Founder of GoHub. “With AVI’s partnership, we’re helping e-retailers enter the professional optical space without the complexity or upfront investment.”🔹 About GoHubGoHub is the first plug-and-play optical platform for eCommerce. It allows any online store—whether in fashion, pharmacy, or general retail—to instantly launch and manage a complete optical solution. By connecting retailers with leading suppliers, optical labs, and AI-driven tools, GoHub removes all barriers to entry in the $200B+ optical market.

