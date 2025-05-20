GoHub and Aerial Vision join forces to facilitate instant plug and play online eyewear sales
GoHub, the plug-and-play eyewear category solution for online retailers, today announced a major strategic milestone
This landmark partnership brings together world-class supply chain experience with cutting-edge technology, instantly positioning GoHub as a dominant tech-driven player in the European optical e-commerce market and unlocking new growth potential for online retailers globally.
"We’re excited to join GoHub—not just as investors, but as active partners shaping the future of optical eCommerce," said a spokesperson from AVI. "Our mission has always been to innovate and expand the global reach of optical products through technology. GoHub is the perfect platform to make that happen, quickly and at a scale."
🔹 A Strategic Leap for Online Retailers
This partnership significantly enhances GoHub’s offering and reach:
Instant onboarding for e-retailers — no inventory, no optical expertise, and no operational complexity
Extensive optical product catalog — including prescription frames, lenses, readers, contact lenses, and sunglasses
20,000 daily order fulfillment capacity — supported by GoHub’s advanced technology and AVI’s operational infrastructure
Online retailers across Europe have already launched GoHub. Several additional European leaders are scheduled to integrate in 2025.
🔹 Meeting the Moment in Optical eCommerce
The global online optical market is projected to reach $42B by 2029, yet most e-retailers lack the infrastructure, compliance tools, and supplier access to enter the category. GoHub instantly solves this.
Plug & Play setup in days
AI-powered optician (patent pending)
Zero inventory model – SaaS + Revenue share
End-to-end compliance and logistics included
“This isn’t just a product—it’s an entire optical category delivered as a service,” said Dror David, CEO and Co-Founder of GoHub. “With AVI’s partnership, we’re helping e-retailers enter the professional optical space without the complexity or upfront investment.”
🔹 About GoHub
GoHub is the first plug-and-play optical platform for eCommerce. It allows any online store—whether in fashion, pharmacy, or general retail—to instantly launch and manage a complete optical solution. By connecting retailers with leading suppliers, optical labs, and AI-driven tools, GoHub removes all barriers to entry in the $200B+ optical market.
