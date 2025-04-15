Blueshirt Group Asia Launches Deliverable-Based Pricing to Enhance Flexibility in Investor Relations Services

Companies are reducing expenses to get the most value for money spent. Deliverable-based pricing can precisely control spending and assure that you are only paying for tangible work product.” — Gary Dvorchak, CFA

BEIJING, CHINA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blueshirt Group Asia (“Blueshirt Asia” or “Blueshirt”), a leading investor relations and IPO advisory firm serving U.S.-listed clients across Asia, today introduced a new deliverable-based fee structure for its investor relations consulting services.

This new pricing model allows clients to pay for specific deliverables—such as drafting press releases and investor materials, earnings preparation, and support for investor or analyst days—offering an alternative to the traditional monthly fee. This structure enables companies that do not need full-service IR to assemble the most relevant set of services in the most cost-effective manner, augmenting their internal effort while not wasting money on unneeded services.

For companies seeking a comprehensive, ongoing investor relations program, the flat-fee model remains the most cost-effective solution, bundling unlimited access to a wide range of services at a discounted rate.

With the addition of this new structure, Blueshirt now offers a broader range of service options to meet the diverse needs of public and pre-IPO companies, including small and mid-cap firms.

Blueshirt Asia Managing Director Gary Dvorchak, CFA commented, “In today’s challenging economic and market environment, publicly traded companies are tightly managing expenses and want to get the most value for the money spent. Many companies are uncomfortable with relying solely on the industry-standard monthly flat fee structure, because they don’t always see the connection between money spent and effort expended on their behalf. With deliverable-based pricing, companies can precisely control their spending and are assured that they are only paying for tangible work products.”

Blueshirt Managing Director Feifei Shen, CFA added, “This move demonstrates Blueshirt’s responsiveness to an evolving market and our flexible, client-friendly approach. We are contacted regularly by companies that feel like they are paying their current IR firm to ‘do nothing’. We understand the desire to get value for money. Our new pricing structure meets this need, while still ensuring the high quality of service for which Blueshirt is known. We are proud to be a leader in our profession, and welcome inquiries from companies that want to both save money and be more efficient in their spending.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.