U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Announce Texas A&M Will Lead the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) today announced that Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) will be the managing entity to establish and operate the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT).

“Texas is the perfect place for our new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies. Under Senator Cruz’s leadership, the state has already established itself as a leader in commercial drone safety testing,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “From drones delivering your packages to powered lift technologies like air taxis, we are at the cusp of an aviation revolution. The CAAT will ensure we make that dream a reality and unleash American innovation safely.”

“When I authored the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, I wrote the language creating the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies with the express intention of bringing that Center to the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of the groundbreaking innovation occurring there. I’m confident this new research and testing center will help the private sector create thousands of high-paying jobs and grow the Texas economy through billions in new investments. I am thankful to Secretary Duffy for recognizing the value of placing the new center in Texas, and I’m grateful to see the Texas A&M System leading this initiative and cultivating the next generation of aviation leaders. This is a significant win for Texas that will impact communities across our state, and I will continue to pursue policies that create new jobs and ensure the Lone Star State continues to lead the way in innovation and the manufacturing of emerging aviation technologies,” said U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The CAAT will play a pivotal role in advancing aviation technologies and ensuring their safe integration into the National Airspace System (NAS). The center will also represent a collaboration between government, academia, and industry to drive innovation in aviation.

The FAA previously authorized a North Texas test site where multiple companies are conducting commercial drone operations to deliver packages in the same airspace while keeping their drones safely deconflicted using Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) technology. The FAA has also authorized public safety operations in this airspace.

Background:

The FAA is establishing the CAAT to focus on the testing and integration of new and emerging aviation technologies, including Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-63) requires the FAA to develop a CAAT consisting of an airspace laboratory, flight demonstration zones, and testing corridors.

Twenty-eight proposals were received from entities across multiple states, TAMUS was selected to manage the center because of its: