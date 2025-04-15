Wingu Africa Appoints Ralph Vraagom as Vice President, Sales

Ralph Vraagom – Vice President: Sales, Wingu Group

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Africa Appoints Ralph Vraagom as Vice President, SalesStrengthening strategic oversight across all commercial operationsWingu Africa, a pan-African provider of digital infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Vraagom as Vice President, Sales, effective 1 April 2025. This appointment reflects Wingu’s strategic vision to strengthen executive leadership as it enters a new phase of market expansion and operational scale across the continent.With over 20 years of leadership experience in the ICT and infrastructure sectors, Ralph brings a deep understanding of sales transformation, cross-regional operations, and customer-centric strategy. He has successfully led diverse commercial teams, overseen major enterprise partnerships, and driven market share growth in competitive environments.In his new role, Ralph will lead Wingu’s group-wide commercial strategy, aligning business development across its operational markets to ensure consistency, agility, and client-focused delivery. He will also serve as a key advisor to the executive team, shaping regional growth plans and championing the next generation of Wingu’s service offering.“This appointment marks a significant milestone in Wingu’s evolution. With Ralph’s leadership, the organisation is well positioned to drive market responsiveness, strengthen partner ecosystems, and scale customer impact across Africa. His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent value through trusted, high-performing leadership,” says Wingu’s Co-founder, Deputy CEO and COO, Demos Kyriacou.Wingu continues to build an experienced and future-focused leadership team as demand for enterprise-grade digital infrastructure in Africa accelerates. Ralph’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, reinforcing the company’s focus on operational excellence, innovation, and sustained client value.About Wingu Africa: Wingu Africa is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data center operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, Wingu has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape.For more information: www.wingu.africaFor media inquiries, please contact:LINDIWE TSHABALALA | Group Manager: Marketing and PR E: lindiwe@wingu.africaM: (+27) 825229922

