Simply Scrubs Australia Launches Cherokee & Dickies Scrub Uniforms in Australia

WANGARA, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Scrubs Australia Unveils New Cherokee and Dickies Scrub Uniform Range: A Revolution in Healthcare WorkwearEmpowering Australia’s frontline heroes with durability, comfort, and style—one scrub at a time.Simply Scrubs Australia, a trusted leader in medical and healthcare uniforms, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new collection: the Cherokee and Dickies Scrub Uniform Range. This exciting addition cements Simply Scrubs’ mission to elevate healthcare workwear by delivering scrubs that are not only high-performing and stylish, but deeply attuned to the daily demands of healthcare professionals.From bustling emergency departments to remote community clinics, Simply Scrubs’ latest lineup meets the needs of nurses, doctors, allied health staff, and support workers across the country. By partnering with two globally respected brands—Cherokee and Dickies—the Australian company is empowering medical workers to wear uniforms that are engineered for longevity, comfort, and dignity.Meeting the Moment: Why Now?The Australian healthcare system continues to face immense challenges—workforce shortages, long hours, and rising burnout. Simply Scrubs Australia believes that even something as fundamental as comfortable, reliable scrubs can play a role in alleviating stress, boosting morale, and reinforcing pride in one’s profession.“Healthcare workers are the backbone of our society. Their uniforms should reflect that,” says Rachel Fernandes, Managing Director of Simply Scrubs Australia. “This collection isn’t just about fabric and thread—it’s about performance, respect, and making life easier for those who care for all of us.”The Powerhouse Collaboration: Cherokee & DickiesCherokee and Dickies are globally recognized pioneers in medical apparel, known for engineering scrubs that stand up to the rigours of healthcare work.Cherokee, with its iconic Workwear Core Stretch and Revolution lines, blends practical design with aesthetic appeal. The collection includes tailored fits, 4D stretch fabric, and moisture-wicking technology—features that have made Cherokee a go-to brand for hospital staff across the globe.Dickies, originally renowned for durable workwear on construction sites, has brought its tough-as-nails ethos to the healthcare space. With reinforced seams, extra-deep utility pockets, stain-resistant material, and sizes tailored for every body type, Dickies scrubs are designed for medical professionals who need strength, flexibility, and utility without sacrificing style.Key Features of the New Collection1. Performance Meets Comfort4D Stretch Fabric: Ensures mobility during rapid responses, lifting, or long shifts.Breathable and Lightweight: Optimised for Australian climate conditions, even in high-humidity zones.Color-Retention Technology: Keeps uniforms looking new after repeated washes—vital for busy rosters.2. Smart, Inclusive DesignTailored for All Sizes: Available in petite, tall, plus, and maternity fits.Inclusive Style Range: From jogger scrub pants and classic V-necks to modern zip-up tunics.Gender-Neutral Options: A growing necessity in today’s inclusive workplaces.3. Utility-Driven InnovationsStrategic Pocket Placement: Designed with real-world input from nurses and clinicians.Tool Loops & Hidden Pockets: Practical additions for stashing trauma shears, pens, phones, or stethoscopes.Wrinkle & Stain Resistant: Wash, dry, and go—because life in healthcare is busy enough.Backed by Community, Built for AustraliaUnlike offshore retailers or faceless marketplaces, Simply Scrubs is an Aussie-owned business with deep roots in the healthcare community. Their team includes nurses' spouses, hospital volunteers, and ex-healthcare professionals who’ve tested every item before it hits the shelves.“Our strength lies in listening,” says Tania Lee, Customer Success Lead at Simply Scrubs. “We take direct feedback from the thousands of medical professionals we serve. Whether it’s adding maternity sizes, adjusting a neckline, or advocating for Indigenous-designed scrubs, our collections evolve from real voices in the field.”More Than Just Scrubs: A Platform for ChangeWith the launch of this new collection, Simply Scrubs is also doubling down on its commitment to social impact and sustainability:Support for Regional and Remote Health Services: Subsidised pricing and priority dispatch options.Indigenous Scrubs Program: A platform spotlighting Aboriginal designers and storytellers.Eco-Friendly Packaging: All new collections are shipped in biodegradable or recyclable packaging.As Fernandes explains, “We don’t just sell scrubs—we stand for something bigger. Our goal is to uplift the people and communities who uphold our healthcare system. Every product decision we make reflects that mission.”Customer Voices: What the Professionals SayFeedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive.“These are the best scrubs I’ve worn in 15 years. They actually stretch when I bend or squat, and the waistband doesn't dig in. I’ve recommended them to my whole ward.”— Melissa Nguyen, RN, Gold Coast University Hospital“Finally, a scrub top that fits my body and doesn’t look like a sack. The Cherokee v-neck with side vents is flattering and functional.”— Jacob T., Physiotherapist, Perth“I was skeptical at first, but after wearing the Dickies Signature jogger pants for three weeks straight, I’m sold. Plenty of pockets, and they still look brand new.”— Dr. Louise Irving, GP, SydneyEffortless Ordering and Seamless ServiceRecognising that many healthcare professionals shop during breaks or late at night, Simply Scrubs has invested in a frictionless e-commerce experience. 