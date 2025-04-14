Senate Bill 637 Printer's Number 642

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 642

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

637

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, FONTANA AND STEFANO, APRIL 14, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in types of optional plans of

government, further providing for qualifications of municipal

manager.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3059 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3059. Qualifications of municipal manager.

The municipal manager shall be chosen by the council on the

basis of [his] executive and administrative qualifications. At

the time of [his appointment, he] the appointment and during the

tenure of the municipal manager, the municipal manager need not

be a resident of the municipality or this Commonwealth. The

municipal manager shall not hold any elective governmental

office.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

