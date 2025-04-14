Senate Bill 637 Printer's Number 642
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 642
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
637
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, FONTANA AND STEFANO, APRIL 14, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in types of optional plans of
government, further providing for qualifications of municipal
manager.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3059 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3059. Qualifications of municipal manager.
The municipal manager shall be chosen by the council on the
basis of [his] executive and administrative qualifications. At
the time of [his appointment, he] the appointment and during the
tenure of the municipal manager, the municipal manager need not
be a resident of the municipality or this Commonwealth. The
municipal manager shall not hold any elective governmental
office.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
