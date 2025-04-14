Submit Release
Senate Bill 626 Printer's Number 643

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - (a) Penalties.--In addition to any other penalty provided by

law, a person commits a misdemeanor of the first degree if the

person owns, operates, maintains, places into operation or has a

financial interest in an unlicensed skill video game, skill

video game system or skill video game software or a business

that owns, operates, maintains or places into operation or has a

financial interest in an unlicensed skill video game, skill

video game system or skill video game software:

(1) which is offered or made available to persons to

play or participate for direct or indirect consideration,

including consideration associated with a related product,

service or activity; and

(2) for which the person playing the unlicensed skill

video game system may become eligible for a cash or cash-

equivalent prize, whether or not the eligibility for or value

of the cash or cash-equivalent prize is determined by or has

any relationship to the outcome of or play of the unlicensed

skill video game system.

(b) Forfeiture.--An unlicensed skill video game, skill video

game system or skill video game software owned, operated

maintained or placed into operation in violation of subsection

(a) shall be seized and forfeited to the Commonwealth. The

forfeiture shall be conducted in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. §§

5803 (relating to asset forfeiture), 5805 (relating to

forfeiture procedure), 5806 (relating to motion for return of

property), 5807 (relating to restrictions on use), 5807.1

(relating to prohibition on adoptive seizures) and 5808

(relating to exceptions).

