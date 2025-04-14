Senate Bill 626 Printer's Number 643
law, a person commits a misdemeanor of the first degree if the
law, a person commits a misdemeanor of the first degree if the
person owns, operates, maintains, places into operation or has a
financial interest in an unlicensed skill video game, skill
video game system or skill video game software or a business
that owns, operates, maintains or places into operation or has a
financial interest in an unlicensed skill video game, skill
video game system or skill video game software:
(1) which is offered or made available to persons to
play or participate for direct or indirect consideration,
including consideration associated with a related product,
service or activity; and
(2) for which the person playing the unlicensed skill
video game system may become eligible for a cash or cash-
equivalent prize, whether or not the eligibility for or value
of the cash or cash-equivalent prize is determined by or has
any relationship to the outcome of or play of the unlicensed
skill video game system.
(b) Forfeiture.--An unlicensed skill video game, skill video
game system or skill video game software owned, operated
maintained or placed into operation in violation of subsection
(a) shall be seized and forfeited to the Commonwealth. The
forfeiture shall be conducted in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. §§
5803 (relating to asset forfeiture), 5805 (relating to
forfeiture procedure), 5806 (relating to motion for return of
property), 5807 (relating to restrictions on use), 5807.1
(relating to prohibition on adoptive seizures) and 5808
(relating to exceptions).
CHAPTER 23
OFFENSES RELATED TO ILLEGAL MANUFACTURING,
