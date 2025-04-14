Senate Bill 638 Printer's Number 645

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 645

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

638

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MILLER

AND FARRY, APRIL 14, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for place of filing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1631(1) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended by adding a subclause to read:

Section 1631. Place of Filing.--

Any statement or report required by this article to be filed,

shall be done in the following manner:

(1) * * *

(iii) A statement or report which is required by this

article to be filed with a county and which contains information

