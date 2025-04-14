Senate Resolution 81 Printer's Number 647
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 647
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
81
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, STREET, TARTAGLIONE,
A. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI, MASTRIANO, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
ROTHMAN, BROWN, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, PITTMAN, CULVER,
CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, FARRY, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO,
COMITTA, ARGALL, COSTA, KANE, BAKER AND STEFANO,
APRIL 14, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 14, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the Super Bowl LIX Champions, the 2025 Philadelphia
Eagles, and recognizing the Philadelphia Eagles as one of the
greatest football teams ever to represent this Commonwealth
both on and off the field.
WHEREAS, On February 9, 2025, the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles,
representing the pride of 1.6 million Philadelphians, 13 million
Pennsylvanians and millions more fans worldwide, emerged
victorious in Super Bowl LIX; and
WHEREAS, The Philadelphia Eagles soundly defeated the Kansas
City Chiefs with a decisive victory of 40 to 22, showcasing
remarkable strategy, peerless planning and world-class
athleticism; and
WHEREAS, The offense, defense and special teams of the
Philadelphia Eagles displayed unparalleled ability and dominance
over their opponents during the 2025 NFL playoffs, achieving the
highest scoring record of any postseason team in NFL history;
and
