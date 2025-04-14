Submit Release
Senate Resolution 81 Printer's Number 647

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 647

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

81

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, STREET, TARTAGLIONE,

A. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI, MASTRIANO, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

ROTHMAN, BROWN, FONTANA, BOSCOLA, PITTMAN, CULVER,

CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, FARRY, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO,

COMITTA, ARGALL, COSTA, KANE, BAKER AND STEFANO,

APRIL 14, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 14, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the Super Bowl LIX Champions, the 2025 Philadelphia

Eagles, and recognizing the Philadelphia Eagles as one of the

greatest football teams ever to represent this Commonwealth

both on and off the field.

WHEREAS, On February 9, 2025, the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles,

representing the pride of 1.6 million Philadelphians, 13 million

Pennsylvanians and millions more fans worldwide, emerged

victorious in Super Bowl LIX; and

WHEREAS, The Philadelphia Eagles soundly defeated the Kansas

City Chiefs with a decisive victory of 40 to 22, showcasing

remarkable strategy, peerless planning and world-class

athleticism; and

WHEREAS, The offense, defense and special teams of the

Philadelphia Eagles displayed unparalleled ability and dominance

over their opponents during the 2025 NFL playoffs, achieving the

highest scoring record of any postseason team in NFL history;

and

You just read:

