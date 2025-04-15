Innopay Technologies Partners with MMTC-PAMP to Launch Digital Gold Platform

Effortless access to 24K digital gold, with 2% free gold on every purchase.

We are thrilled to introduce Innopay Gold in collaboration with MMTC-PAMP, transforming how people engage with digital gold. ” — Puvvada Venugopal Naidu, Founder and CEO

BENGALURU, INDIA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innopay Technologies , an emerging leader in BBPS payments, announced its collaboration with MMTC-PAMP to launch Innopay Gold, a platform for accumulating 99.99% pure 24K digital gold. Investments can range from as little as ₹2 to as much as ₹1,00,000 per day, offering individuals the opportunity to develop regular saving habits while earning an additional 2% in gold on every purchase.Gold is a reliable asset for wealth preservation and growth. Innopay, together with MMTC-PAMP, has created a platform that makes gold savings both secure and accessible, blending advanced technology with the enduring value of gold. The platform provides a smooth user experience, allowing users to buy and sell gold instantly, with no lock-in period ensuring gold investments are more flexible and convenient than ever before.Speaking on the launch, Puvvada Venugopal Naidu, Founder and CEO of Innopay Technolgies, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Innopay Gold in collaboration with MMTC-PAMP, transforming how people engage with digital gold. This partnership combines our innovative approach with MMTC-PAMP’s legacy of trust, offering users a straightforward and secure way to create wealth.”“This partnership with Innopay will bring Asia’s purest gold to users at the click of a button. MMTC-PAMP’s state-of-the-art technology facilitates instant dealing in precious metals at live international prices, that too 100% backed by physical metal in bank-grade, fully insured vaults backed by an independent trustee,” said Harshit Gupta, Head, Digital Consumer Business at MMTC-PAMP, India.Explore Innopay Gold and begin purchasing 24K digital gold today: Click Here About Innopay Technolgies:Innopay Technologies, a leading fintech company in India, is transforming payments with its super-app, offering a wide range of convenient services. With over 5 million downloads and a portfolio featuring more than 24 services, including FASTag, mobile recharges, insurance, utility bill payments, DTH payments, and more, Innopay Technologies has established itself as a trusted platform for fast, secure, and rewarding transactions. Ranked 9th among the agent institutions in Bharat Connect (BBPS), Innopay Technologies processes transactions worth ₹100 crore per month, with a cumulative transaction value exceeding ₹500 crore.About MMTC-PAMP:A joint venture between Switzerland based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking, MMTC-PAMP seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader for bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry. MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for the transparency and sustainability that are rigorously upheld in sourcing, refining and supply of precious metals in the Indian market. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refinery in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks.

