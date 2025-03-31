Innopay Technologies achieves significant milestones with its payments super-app

Submit Release
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innopay Technologies, a Bengaluru-based fintech company, has achieved significant milestones in its journey to transform the digital payments landscape. With over 5 million app downloads on Google Play Store, the company continues to establish itself as a prominent player in the fintech sector.

Ranked among the top 9 Agent Institutions in Bharat Connect's (BBPS) statistics, Innopay Technologies has demonstrated its expertise in delivering reliable and secure digital payment solutions. In FY25, the app handled transactions 5M transactions worth ₹4 crore per day, amounting to a cumulative total of ₹500 crore.

Reflecting on this achievement, Puvvada Venugopal Naidu, CEO and Founder of Innopay Technolgies said, “Milestones like these represent our mission to provide solutions that simplify financial interactions for everyone involved. By focusing on user-friendly and efficient platforms, we aim to make every day financial transactions smoother and more rewarding. We continue to bring value to our users and businesses while empowering financial growth and trust.”

Innopay Technologies operates as a super-app for payments, offering users the convenience of managing bill payments for mobile services, FASTag, Wi-Fi, electricity, DTH, insurance and credit card payments—all in one place. With attractive cashbacks, the company ensures a rewarding experience for its growing user base across India’s financial ecosystem. Additionally, Innopay Technologies’ ePayRent platform simplifies rent payments, providing an easy and efficient solution for tenants and landlords alike.

Download the app today to explore its services and enjoy a hassle-free payment experience: Click Here

About Innopay Technolgies:

Innopay Technologies is a leading fintech company based in India, transforming the way people handle payments through its innovative payments stack and user-focused products. It continues to set benchmarks in the digital payments space, bringing innovative solutions to its growing user base. To know more, visit: https://www.innopay.in/

