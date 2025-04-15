'Flowers of Ukraine' a Rare Russian Perfume Bottle from 1914 to be Auctioned

"Flowers of Ukraine" Цветы Украины

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 19 a lifetime collection of distinctive 1920’s commercial and Czechoslovakian perfume bottles will land in new collections when it is sold by the Perfume Bottles Auction in New York as the opening event of the 37th Annual International Perfume Bottle Association Convention - held the following weekend.

The annual auction directed by Ken Leach is every perfume collector’s circled date on the calendar. Each year he auctions antique perfume bottles or “perfume presentations” and other vanity items. This year, his Perfume Bottles Auction celebrates the 100th anniversary of the “1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs et Industries Modernes” (International Exhibition of Modern and Industrial Decorative Arts) where the phrase “Art Deco” was born. Nevertheless, among the 1920s extravagant items being auctioned, there is a rare perfume bottle that stands out from an earlier period.

“Flowers of Ukraine” or “Ukrainian Flowers” was the name of this perfume released in 1914 in Russia by Borcard. The auction describes the perfume bottle (which is Lot 7 in the auction)as “of imposing form and scale, design attributed to Adele Jacobson, made by Bakhmetievsky Crystal Factory. Made in two sections, relief scrolling decoration on both faces with birds and mythic creatures, a reserve on one face for label, a braid motif to sides, all iconography reflecting the Ukraine’s Scandinavian and Celtic origins.”

The bottle comes to auction at a poignant moment; considering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This perfume bottle is from 1914, a time when parts of Ukraine were part of the Russian Empire.

There are two theories regarding the inspiration of the bottle silhouette. Was it the Kokoshnik? - a traditional female head cover, or the rune stone? - a centuries old Norse marker intended for self promotion, memorial, or religious belief?

This bottle was created the year Brocard celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding, and the same year Russia entered WWI, which explains its rarity. A Brocard catalog depicting an image of the “Flowers of the Ukraine” presentation exists in a private collection in Russia along with a single smaller scale version of the bottle.

Born into a family of modest Parisian perfumers in 1837, and raised in the center of the French fragrance industry, Henri Brocard saw his future in the less competitive perfume trade of Russia. In the 1860’s he became chief perfumer at a Moscow based factory eventually establishing his own business producing soap and perfumes. In 1872, Brocard opened his first retail shop in Moscow, and over the next 20 years gained royal endorsements and international recognition by exhibiting and winning awards at Universal Expositions in various countries. By the end of the century he was the largest soap maker in Europe supplying both the Spanish and Russian Courts.

Lot 7 "Flowers of Ukraine" is one of the auction highlights. We are eager to know where it will land.

