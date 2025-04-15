Queen Elizabeth II Commemorative 1977 Perfumes Hit the Auction Block

Silver Jubilee Perfume Set Limited Edition, Only 25 Made

Only 25 Sets of these perfumes were created by Stuart Devlin and Stanley Hall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 19 a lifetime collection of distinctive 1920’s commercial and Czechoslovakian perfume bottles will land in new collections when it is sold by the Perfume Bottles Auction as the opening event of the 37th Annual International Perfume Bottle Association Convention - held the following weekend.

The annual auction directed by Ken Leach is every perfume collector’s circled date on the calendar. Each year he auctions antique perfume bottles or “perfume presentations” and other vanity items. This year, his Perfume Bottles Auction celebrates the 100th anniversary of the “1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs et Industries Modernes” (International Exhibition of Modern and Industrial Decorative Arts) where the phrase “Art Deco” was born.

Nevertheless, among the 1920s extravagant items being auctioned, there is a rare perfume set that stands out from a completely different period. This set is from 1977 and was created to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee.

A document that accompanies the set and numbers it as 8 of 25 that were produced and states the following:

“Stuart Devlin described in the ‘investors Chronicle’ as ‘arguably the greatest living silversmith’, especially commissioned by Stanley Hall, London’s leading perfume creator to design and make this pair of sterling silver and parcel gilt perfume bottles bearing the portrait head of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Mr. Devlin’s work which is characterized by a new opulence is acclaimed and collected throughout the world.

This set will be of even greater interest to collectors in that it will carry a rare fifth hallmark along with the usual four hallmarks. The special mark, which is only to be used in 1977, is a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II commemorating the Silver Jubilee of her reign.

Stanley Hall was fortunate enough to be able to recreate King Edward’s and Queen Alexandria’s favorite toilet waters from the original formulas and these are contained in the respective silver bottles. King Edward’s is based on verbena and Queen Alexandra’s on white roses. Modern methods of extracting natural oils have made it possible for the fragrances to be made longer lasting, without changing the formulas themselves.”

This special set stands out in the auction catalog for its commemorative nature about the late Queen, but there are other 148 Items that promise to deliver artistry and rarity from the golden era of perfume presentations, as well as Art Deco purses and other vanity items. This is 17th edition, longest running and only perfume bottles auction of its kind in the US, and a percentage of the proceeds benefit the International Perfume Bottles Association.

Legal Disclaimer:

