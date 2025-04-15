Thor Dynamics Unveils Powerful Update to Laser Armor: Enhanced AI and Laser Capabilities for Counter-Swarm Drone Defense

Next-Generation Update Delivers Faster Targeting, Higher Throughput, and Expanded Protection Against Coordinated Drone Attacks

This upgrade to Laser Armor marks a major leap in our ability to defend against dangerous coordinated swarms. Our collaboration with NVIDIA ensures we stay at the leading edge of AI-driven defense.” — Gleb Chuvpilo, CEO of Thor Dynamics

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thor Dynamics , a leading developer of directed energy systems, today announced a major upgrade to its flagship product, Laser Armor ™, significantly enhancing the system’s ability to defend against coordinated drone swarms. The upgraded platform delivers faster targeting, increased power, and expanded adaptability to counter the growing threat of autonomous and synchronized aerial attacks.Laser Armor™ integrates high-energy laser technology with advanced AI — now featuring Reinforcement Learning (RL) algorithms that enable the system to optimize performance in real time, even under complex, rapidly evolving threat conditions. The upgrade also includes improved multi-target engagement, faster fire control, and smarter threat classification.This leap in capability is powered in part by Thor Dynamics’ deep partnership with NVIDIA, which provides state-of-the-art GPU acceleration and edge computing infrastructure. Leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson and RTX platforms, Laser Armor™ can process vast sensor data streams, run advanced neural models at the edge, and make split-second targeting decisions with battlefield-grade reliability.The Growing Threat of Drone SwarmsDrone swarms pose an escalating threat to national security, critical infrastructure, and military assets. Cheap, expendable drones can now be launched in coordinated formations to overwhelm radar, saturate defenses, and strike from multiple vectors simultaneously. This evolving threat demands a new class of autonomous, scalable countermeasure — one that can think, adapt, and strike back in real time.Laser Armor™ meets this challenge with a software-defined defense architecture capable of continuous engagement and real-time learning. With the integration of Reinforcement Learning and accelerated AI inference, the system becomes more effective the more it operates — learning from each scenario to improve decision-making and threat prioritization.Why Lasers Lead the Fight Against SwarmsDirected energy, and lasers specifically, are uniquely suited to swarm defense. Unlike kinetic systems, which rely on physical interceptors and reloading logistics, lasers deliver speed-of-light precision, virtually unlimited shots, and extremely low cost per engagement. They operate silently and without collateral damage, making them ideal for protecting civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, and populated environments.With its AI-driven command stack, Laser Armor™ autonomously manages shot sequencing, engagement angles, and power allocation — neutralizing multiple fast-moving threats in parallel. Reinforcement Learning further enhances the system’s adaptability, enabling it to respond more intelligently to unexpected attack patterns or novel drone behaviors.Scalable, Affordable, Ready NowThor Dynamics has engineered Laser Armor™ for mass production, rapid deployment, and cross-domain adaptability. Its modular architecture supports air, ground, and fixed-site configurations, enabling coverage across military installations, airports, power plants, and other high-value targets.Laser Armor™ is currently undergoing expanded field testing with select government and commercial partners in the U.S. and Europe. Early results confirm its unmatched effectiveness against next-gen drone swarm threats in real-world conditions.To learn more about Laser Armor™, request a live demo, or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.thordynamics.com About Thor DynamicsHeadquartered in Orlando, Florida, with a European base in Finland, Thor Dynamics develops advanced directed energy systems purpose-built for counter-drone and counter-swarm defense. Through deep partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA, Thor harnesses the latest in AI and high-performance computing to protect global infrastructure and national security in the age of autonomous threats.

